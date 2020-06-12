Claudia Jordan and Tamar Braxton Squash Beef in a new joint interview

WENN

The couple, who used to discuss disagreement over their then-fiancé Michael Clarke-Duncan's duel with Omarosa, choose to leave things in the past and start over with a reintroduction.

People can remember when Claudia Jordan and Tamar braxton I had an exchange on Twitter a few years ago. However, it appears that the two television presenters, who starred in Tiny & # 39; s (Cotilla Tameka) VH1's short talk show "Tiny Tonight" ended their feud during a recent episode of the Claudia Fox Soul show.

Addressing their online dispute in 2012, Claudia said in "Loud Voice with Claudia Jordan": "That was about eight years ago, and I think we have both evolved since then. And I'm glad we have this because you may have different opinions on Omarosa"He referred to his disagreement regarding Omarosa's mourning for his then fiancé, deceased actor Michael Clarke-Duncan.

"A lot of people do … I came from a & # 39; Champion of the underdog! Save the family! & # 39; – (perspective,) and you come from, & # 39; That's my friend. I have it back. And I respect that. I'm glad to finally know what it is, and I think that's something that can happen, "he continued.

Intoning, Tamar said, "It came from & # 39; That's my friend & # 39 ;, but it came from a person who was going through that, you know what I mean?" Claudia replied: "We had some hostile words on social media, and I think other people added fuel to the fire-", before Tamar interrupted her and insisted, "No sister! You came for me, sister! You were mad at me ! , honey!"

The couple, however, agreed that what happened in the past was in the past and started again with a reintroduction. "It was eight years ago. I would like to think that we have both grown and evolved since then. Obviously we have, or we couldn't both be here on this show!" Claudia noticed. "So I'd like to put that to bed and I'd like to introduce myself to you again today, Tamar. Hi! I'm Claudia. And I don't want to build a friendship or anything based on talking s ** t about anyone else. So I'm done with that if you are. "

Happily accepting the offer, Tamar replied: "Absolutely. Hi, I'm Tamar! I'm a Pisces. I like to swim, bike, and chocolate. Praise God!"

At the conclusion of their reconciliation, Claudia shared: "I just want to say something to everyone who is looking out there … if we are talking about a revolution and we are talking about being together, building something together, why would I be in this broadcast with? This African American woman fighting and arguing with her? I don't want to do that. I don't want everyone to do that. "

<br />

"I want everyone to put things to bed. I want them to come together … I want them to draw inspiration from us … we will no longer allow people to throw that at us. We are not going to do this in public anymore" he added.