Chuck E. Cheese nearly $ 1 billion in debt and bankrupt, could potentially close all locations

According to recent reports, Chuck E. Cheese is nearing bankruptcy and may have to permanently close all stores after being in debt of nearly $ 1 billion.

@People reports, CEC Entertainment, the brand behind popular kids Chuck E. Cheese, a food and gaming establishment, owes close to $ 1 billion and is currently trying to reach out to lenders for a $ 200 million loan to keep the company afloat. In an effort to encourage Chuck E. Cheese senior executives to stay with the company through their financial difficulties, senior executives received retention bonuses. The company plans to pay nearly $ 3 million in total to three executives, including $ 1.3 million to CEO David McKillips.

Texas-based Chuck E. Cheese currently operates 610 locations in 47 states, but had to close all stores when the coronavirus pandemic emerged in March, putting considerable financial pressure on a company that was already on shaky ground. . A few weeks later, in April, the company announced that it was considering refinancing, filing for bankruptcy and restructuring, while laying off about 17,000 workers.

To make up for the money lost during the coronavirus outbreak, Chuck E. Cheese began selling his food under the name Pasqually & # 39; s Pizza and Wings in delivery apps, and certain employees who stayed on board helped operate Pasqually & # 39; s like a takeaway brand.

