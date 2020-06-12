Chris Uhlmann's analysis shows Australia unlikely to return to restrictions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation today after a National Cabinet meeting, revealing that there was still some uncertainty about when all state borders would reopen.

Western Australia appears unlikely to meet the proposed July 10 deadline at this time, while Queensland has not publicly confirmed its preference, it is believed to point to the July date.

Scott Morrison speaks at Canberra after today's National Cabinet meeting. (Alex Ellinghausen)

Other cabinet-resolved changes include lifting the 100-person event limit number, while stadiums with a capacity of 40,000 or less can fill 25 percent of their seats.

After expanding the four-square-meter rule, which now replaces the 100-person rule in step three, Morrison said events at stadiums of 40,000 people or less will now be able to accommodate 25 percent capacity.

"When we talk about people who have bought a ticket, so we know who bought a ticket, we know where they are sitting, that allows those kinds of meetings to take place in that structured way," Morrison said.

"This is not something that is happening right away."

Metricon Stadium was empty for the opening round of the AFL competition in March. (Getty)

The prime minister hinted that the stadiums would likely see crowd returns in July.

Nightclubs are not included in the new laxity, and the rules are still being worked out.

Morrison said international students would be allowed to return to Australia if they had a pre-existing agreement.

Uhlmann said the important fact in Medical Director Dr. Brendan Murphy's update on COVID-19 numbers was the continued low level of community transmission.

Tables are locked at a Melbourne restaurant. (Getty)

"There really would be no reason to continue these restrictions for much longer," said Uhlmann.

And he also noted Morrison's reiterated statement that Australia's strategy focused on repression, not elimination.

This means that the government is waiting for new outbreaks and has prepared for them.