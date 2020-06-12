Chopped New South Wales man trying to import methamphetamine oil by mail

Police have bitten a man off the central coast of New South Wales for allegedly trying to import nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine oil by mail.

Officers working as part of the Strike Force Bocci, established specifically to shut down drug trafficking, were alerted to an Australian Border Force package that raised suspicions in Western Australia.

Liquids seized as part of the search warrant. (NSW Police Force)

The cosmetic bottle package contained a clear liquid that was later identified as 1.6 kg of methylafetamine oil.

After an investigation, members of the Strike Force Bocci pounced on a 41-year-old man in Point Frederick around 9:30 a.m. yesterday.

More liquid bottles seized as part of the search warrant. (NSW Police Force)

In the early morning, raid officers located and confiscated mobile phones, laptops, and more bottles of unidentified liquid.

The man was taken to the Woy Woy Police Station and charged with attempting to import and supply a commercial quantity of drugs.

An officer holding a can of unidentified liquid. (NSW Police Force)

He then appeared at the Newcastle Local Court, where he was previously denied bail.

The case will be heard in Gosford Local Court in early August.