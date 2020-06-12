Charges awaited after Christopher Columbus statue collapsed on Minnesota Capitol – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) –On Wednesday, a group of protesters demolished a statue of Christopher Columbus on Wednesday in front of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. Authorities on Thursday say charges are expected.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that though no one was arrested after the statue was shot down just after 5 p.m. On Wednesday, they identified an "instigator who will face charges related to the destruction of public property."

The case will eventually be turned over to the Ramsey County District Attorney's Office.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, says officials were aware of the plan to remove the statue. Members of the State Patrol and the Department of Public Security met with the organizer of the event when it arrived, and that person was informed of the administrative process to remove the statue of Columbus.

Protesters said that Columbus was responsible for the Native American genocide, and that it was time for the statue to leave.

This is part of a wave of actions against historical monuments across the country and parts of Europe that are connected to racism and slavery, fueled by protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Jessica Kohen of the Minnesota Historical Society says that "responsibility for the statue lies with the Capitol Area Architecture and Planning Board. MNHS will advise on its conservation, but we do not make the decision on whether it will rise again. ”

The State Patrol says the statue is currently in an undisclosed location, in the interest of public safety.

"I can't say I'm sad that the Christopher Columbus statue is gone. I'm not," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Wednesday night.

All Minnesotans should feel welcome at the Minnesota State Capitol, and our state has long had to carefully scrutinize the symbols, statues, and icons that were created without the contribution of many of our communities. pic.twitter.com/O7SP2jSAkm – Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) June 11, 2020

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement:

As a former social studies teacher, I taught my students that many Minnesotans look at that statue and see a legacy of genocide. Now more than ever, we must carefully analyze the outdated symbols and injustices that surround us. The Minnesota Historical Society and the Capitol Area Planning and Architecture Board have a formal process to remove statues from Capitol grounds, and it is important that this process be followed to ensure the safety of bystanders and the preservation of the surrounding property. While that process was too long for those who were hurt by the presence of the statue, that is not an excuse for them to take matters into their own hands and eliminate it in that way. Even in pain, we must work together to make changes, legally. I encourage Minnesotans to have productive and peaceful conversations about the changes that need to be made to create a more inclusive state.

However, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka spoke Thursday and said the incident represents a "total leadership failure,quot; for Walz, saying the state is in chaos.

“They knew there was a threat to the Christopher Columbus statue, and (Walz) was unable to adequately protect it. The mafia mentality of doing what people want without repercussions has to stop. The Governor did not protect the Third Precinct, did not protect the businesses on Lake Street, and the Lieutenant Governor condoned the destruction of public property, "said Gazelka.