Disney has announced a round of changes to the release date.

THE BEATLES: RETURN (Disney) previously dated 09/20/20 moves to 08/27/21

EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (twentyth) previously dated 10/23/20 moves to 1/22/21

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN (Disney) dated 08/14/20 is removed from the programming and will debut on Disney +

DAVID COPPERFIELD'S PERSONAL STORY (Searchlight) is now dated 08/14/20 (limited)