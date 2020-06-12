Catholic churches in San Bernardino, Riverside County to reopen for Masses this weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Catholic parishes in San Bernardino and Riverside counties are preparing to reopen Masses in person this weekend for the first time in three months.

The Diocese of San Bernardino reports that it will begin Masses in person on Saturday. All churches will have to comply with state guidelines that limit the number of parishioners allowed to within 25% of the building's capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less. Once capacity is reached, arriving parishioners may be asked to attend a different service or view it online.

All parishioners will be required to wear masks at all times, except when receiving communion, and to maintain physical distance guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Churches will also disinfect sanctuaries between services. Parishioners should also use hand sanitizer before receiving communion, which will only be received by hand.

"It will be a quieter mass, there will be one person who will only provide the music, there will no longer be their great choirs, there will be no incense burning," John Andrews, a spokesman for the Diocese of San Bernardino, said Thursday.

State health officials have also ordered Catholic churches to remove missalette books and hymnals, empty holy water fountains, and cordon off "frequently touched objects,quot; such as statues.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles reopened its churches last weekend.