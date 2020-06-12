Can you guess the real names of these celebrities?

EntertainmentCan you guess the real names of these celebrities?By Bradley Lamb - June 12, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Believe it or not … but Lady Gaga is not Really His real name. Halsey's full name is actually Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.Rihanna's full name is actually Robyn Rihanna Fenty.Lady Gaga's full name is actually Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.Camila's full name is actually Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao.Kevin's full name is actually Paul Kevin Jonas II.Reese's full name is actually Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.Bruno's full name is actually Peter Gene Hernández.Whoopi's full name is actually Caryn Elaine Johnson.Grimes's full name is actually Claire Elise Boucher.Lizzo's full name is actually Melissa Viviane Jefferson.Lucy's full name is actually Karen Lucille Hale.Spike's full name is actually Shelton Jackson Lee.Elton's full name is actually Reginald Kenneth Dwight.Lana's full name is actually Elizabeth "Lizzie,quot; Woolridge Grant.Kit's full name is actually Christopher Catesby Harington. DailyKeep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!