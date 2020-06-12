Can Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler be Mecole Hardman for the team?

Facing third and 20 in the second quarter against Oakland last September, Kansas City needed 5-10 yards to get into the field goal range.

Field goal? Yeah right. Standing on the shotgun, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the photo and watched catcher Mecole Hardman feign a route and cut the field to accelerate by Raiders safety Curtis Riley for a 42-yard touchdown.

Yes, Broncos fans, touchdowns can be that easy, and Hardman's impact as a rookie can provide a worthy comparison for first-year production by second-round pick KJ Hamler.

As Broncos Country can attest, anything offensive has been difficult in recent years, especially the big plays.

Last year, the Broncos' 46 finishes of at least 20 yards were 25 in the NFL. Kansas City was seventh (59), the Chargers tenth (57) and the Raiders tied for twelfth (54).

The need for piecemeal plays led general manager John Elway to recruit catcher Jerry Jeudy and Hamler with their first two elections in April.

Going catcher-catcher with the first two picks was the first for the Broncos … and necessary.

Consider: The Broncos had three offensive touchdowns over 30 yards last season: one by tight end Noah Fant (75-yard catch), catcher Courtland Sutton (70-yard catch) and running back Phillip Lindsay (30-yard run). yards). Meanwhile, the Chiefs were 15, including five from Hardman.

If the Broncos are going to show a pulse on offense and challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West in 2020, they're going to need more big plays. That's where Hamler comes in, in particular. And it wouldn't hurt to follow Hardman's 2019 plan.

It is easy to establish a connection between the two players.

Hamler's on the 5-foot-9, 178-pound list. Hardman is 5-10 and 187 pounds.

Hamler averaged 15.2 yards per scrimmage game and scored 14 touchdowns at Penn State. Hardman averaged 14.5 yards with 14 touchdowns in Georgia.

But more than their measurements and statistics say, they look similar in the field. Lined up in the slot. Leaving the back field. Part of a "travel,quot; formation. They are still learning to expand their route tree, but so fast that they can destroy a defense.

Hardman did a good part of that as a rookie. In 471 offensive snapshots (44.9%), he caught 26 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns. It was less about the amount of his production and more about his ability to change the game. The duration of his touchdowns was 104 (kickoff), 83, 63, 48, 42, 30 and 21 yards. Four turned deficits into clues for the Chiefs.

Against the Raiders, Hardman was attacked six times and caught four passes for 61 yards.

Hardman's goals: tight left (incomplete on an exit route) … one of three receivers on the right (four-yard screen) … one of three receivers on the left (incomplete in a semi- disposable) … in the left groove (42- yard touchdown in a double movement) … one of the three receivers to the right (10 yards on a shot to the floor) … in the back field (five yards on a swing pass). Hardman also came off a three-width set to score a 72-yard touchdown after running an excess route, but a retention penalty nullified the play.

A month later, Hamler caught six passes on eight goals for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan … and it was a lot like Hardman did.

Hamler's Goals: One of three remaining receivers (incomplete screen pass) … after switching from the back field to parting to the right (no gain on a crossing route) … in left space (four yards) on a stopping route) … in right space (18 yards on an exit route) … in the left slot (25-yard touchdown when he got an outside throw and ran for safety) … in the right slot (incomplete pass on an uncovered one-way route) … in the right slot (eight yards on a fast tilt / option route) … in left space (53-yard touchdown when insurance expired on a post).

Hamler sealed the victory by taking a transfer and picking up four yards on third and 3 with less than two minutes remaining.

Hamler had 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns last season. And like Hardman, a lot of his value comes from explosive plays. Hamler's touchdown duration was 58, 53, 36, 27, 25, 23, 22 and 21 yards.

In 2018, he caught a career-long 93-yard touchdown against Ohio State when he ran an inclined route out of left space and outplayed the defense into the end zone. Working out of the slot and a variety of travel formations in that game, Hamler had four catches for 138 yards.

Those kinds of big plays have been lacking for Denver and should give Hamler the inside track to enter the field with Sutton and Jeudy in three-receiver formations. Last year, the longest touchdown catch by a receiver other than Sutton was an Emmanuel Sanders seven-yard score. The longest touchdown catch by anyone other than Sutton or Fant was an eight-yard catch by tight end Jeff Heuerman.

Much of the pre-draft talk was about how the Broncos needed to get their version of Kansas City's Tyreek Hill. As a rookie, Hamler may be more like Hardman.

If that's the case, the Broncos should be thrilled.