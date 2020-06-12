California workers still await unemployment benefits – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California unemployment department reported Thursday that it has paid more than $ 26 billion in benefits since the pandemic, but many say they are still waiting for their money.

Donelle Thompson, a stylist for over 30 years, is one of those people. The single mother said the salon she works in in Santa Monica closed in mid-March and has had no income since then.

"I am living on $ 194 a month at CalFresh and my son's minimum wage job," he said.

Thompson applied for unemployment on May 2 when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for workers opened.

"To this day, I have not received an award letter," he said. "I've called a thousand times, you can't communicate."

The salon in which Thompson worked reopened last week, but she said her lack of benefits kept her unemployed.

"I can't go back to work because I can't pay the rent for my salon owner," he said.

CBSLA has heard from dozens of unemployed workers who have not yet received benefits and brought those concerns directly to the California Department of Employment Development.

"The unfortunate situation is that we were at a record for low unemployment and low staffing levels in February," said Loree Levy, an EDD spokeswoman. "This avalanche hit, and now we continue to strategize on a daily basis on how we can expand our capacity as quickly as possible."

Kim Barnes applied for unemployment benefits in late March and said she hasn't received a dime from the EDD, even though she is "pending,quot; each week.

She said they owe her about $ 11,000.

"I'm going to spend 10 weeks and I haven't been able to speak to anyone," he said. "How can you dial for weeks and hours and hours every day and never pass?"

EDD said it was trying to fill nearly 5,000 positions in the coming weeks to increase its call center capacity, but attracting people would take time.

"It takes about six months to train someone because of the complexity of the unemployment insurance program," said Levy.

Meanwhile, the EDD said that people should keep calling.

"So right now we are trying to rank as best as possible, see if we can get to an expanded call center operation overall and do it as quickly as possible," Levy said.

EDD said that most problems could be addressed online, but there were not enough people using the website. As for Thompson and Barnes' claims, the EDD said someone would contact them to try to resolve their cases.