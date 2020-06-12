California counties may allow these companies to reopen on Friday; Bowling alleys, zoos, bars, film production – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California counties can reopen a wide range of businesses starting Friday under a new state guide that marks the broadest relaxation of the state's order to stay home so far. In general, companies are expected to provide workers with facial coats, increase cleaning protocols, and make it easier for people to stay 6 feet away.

The following companies are authorized to open only with county approval:

HOTELS

Rooms will no longer have magazines, menus, or coupons, and hotels must disable the manually operated ice machines that are common in hallways. Pillow protectors should be changed daily and sheets should be removed in single-use sealed plastic bags. Hotels must limit the number of people who can be in an elevator at the same time.

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Bowling alleys, mini golf courses, game rooms, and batting cages may reopen. Score sheets, pencils, 3D glasses, or other necessary items should be disposable or single-use, if possible. Movie theaters can reopen with reduced capacity: 25% or up to 100 attendees.

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums may reopen, but should discontinue tours that mix groups of people, use corridors and one-way corridors if possible, and discontinue the use of headphones and audio strollers, provided that it is consistent with their obligations to People with disabilities

BARS AND WINERIES

Bars and wineries must follow rules similar to those of newly opened restaurants, which include prioritizing outdoor seating and keeping customers 6 feet away. Tasting rooms must use a new glass for each tasting group and limit. The state is removing the requirement that businesses must serve food to serve alcohol.

CINEMA, TV AND SPORT PRO

Music, television and film production can start again, just like professional sports without live audiences. Rather than issuing specific guidelines, the state is directing industries to set rules through labor agreements and following county public health orders.

FITNESS CENTERS

Gyms should consider reservations to limit the number of people in the facility. Disinfectant should be placed near exercise machines, locker rooms, and other areas of regular use and machines should be spaced at least 6 feet away. High-contact activities such as pickup basketball should be suspended and the number of people in exercise classes limited to maintain physical distance. They can open pools.

CAMPS

Small groups where children are in the same group throughout the day are the least at risk, and camps should prioritize outdoor activities. Camps should suspend the use of water sources, limit the exchange of toys, games and supplies when possible, and order campers to bring their own meals if they can. Campers should be checked daily with a non-contact thermometer.

WHAT IS NOT OPEN?

Manicure salons, tattoo parlors, and body hair removal studios cannot be opened, nor can saunas or steam rooms. Nightclubs, concert halls, live theater, and festivals are also prohibited from reopening, as are theme parks and indoor playgrounds like bounce houses, ball pits, and laser tags. Colleges and universities are also not authorized to reopen for in-person learning.