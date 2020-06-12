Brothers anti-Donald Trump videos attract millions of views – Up News Info

A day after Ivanka Trump posted an online start address that was scrapped by a Kansas university, a different version appeared on Twitter that also generated a lot of attention.

It was a place that, among other things, intermingled his words with scenes of policemen shooting smoke cans and pepper balls to clean Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. and the soldiers who occupied the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. From the MeidasTouch.com group, the video, with a #ByeIvanka hashtag, generated more than 6.5 million views.

MeidasTouch.com is a new political action committee that is the creation of three brothers who believe they have found a formula to attract attention: use Donald Trump's words against him or his family.

"There is a thematic piece that runs throughout the videos: We use real images and real images and juxtapose them with your words," said Ben Meiselas, a Geragos & Geragos partner who represented the lawsuit and Colin Kaepernick's agreement with the NFL. The videos are also spearheaded by his brother Brett, who served as head of digital postproduction at The Ellen DeGeneres Showand Jordan, who works in marketing and advertising in New York.

The #ByeIvanka video, Brett Meiselas said, came a day when "we woke up and were talking to each other and saying, 'What are we going to do today?' Seeing the speech, he said, "I was amazed at how deaf the touch and tone were."

Other content creators are also jumping into the fray. Author Don Winslow recently produced an advertisement showing how the White House blamed the coronavirus on the Chinese Communist Party.

And if 2016 is a guide, these types of videos, made outside of a political campaign or a super PAC backed by candidates, is what we will see much more as the election approaches. By fall of that year, creatives from Hollywood and Madison Avenue were flooding the area with short spots, many destined to come out of the ballot and many also featured some celebrities. They became so frequent that after the election, Tina Fey joked, sarcastically, that the real reason Hillary Clinton lost was that "there weren't enough celebrity music videos urging people to vote."

But Ben Meiselas believes they are meeting the need for more progressive voices "connecting strong messages to the public in a way that looks like movie trailers." Most of the videos have background music with the same intensity of those theatrical advances.

He said that one of the keys to his strategy is to change the videos quickly, in a span of approximately two or three hours. The day Trump went to play golf for the first time since March, they produced a video called "Trump Golfs, You Die," and generated around 1.5 million views on Twitter. Biden's campaign, which has been increasing its digital operations, introduced a slightly less harsh and shorter place the same day, with 4.4 million views on Twitter.

"We use a scalpel to develop our message, but the end product is a hammer to tell the world what the truth of what is happening is," said Brett Meiselas.

On Thursday, they quickly turned around a video reproducing Trump's comments on a trip to Dallas, where he again spoke about the need for a show of force amid protests across the country. "We are dominating the street with compassion," he said, as the video intermingled his words with clips of police officers attacking protesters. On Thursday night, the video's hashtag #uglypresident was trending on Twitter, and on Friday morning it had 1.8 million views.

One of his first videos, "Are You Better Than You Were Four Years Ago?", Which used Ronald Reagan's famous 1980 debate comment and interspersed it with images of food lines and empty shelves this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It recorded 2.1 million visits after its publication on April 22.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. But Breitbart.com, the right-wing populist news site, realized after the video of Ivanka Trump, posting a story with the headline: "Lawyer Colin Kaepernick's Political Action Committee attacks Ivanka Trump for her virtual start speech "

The question is, do these views have an impact?

The three brothers have no political history, and say they want to motivate the Democratic base and also reach out to those on the fence. Ben Meiselas said they plan to enter the voter registry and in efforts to exit the vote as the election approaches.

Mathew Littman, a political strategist and former speechwriter for Biden, said that ultimately the web videos "It only makes sense to the extent that it gets people to vote. meIt's easy to make fun of Trump. The question is, what are you doing about it?

Tim Miller, who was director of communications for the Jeb Bush campaign in 2016 and is an advisor to the newly formed group Republican Voters Against Trump, said he views the MeidasTouch videos as "more in making arguments and generating enthusiasm among people of ideas. cognate than persuasion. "He said such" bottom-up "viral content may be important, especially to reach younger people who may not be regular voters or avid supporters of politics.

Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist, screenwriter, and co-director of the USC Center for Political Future, said the key to making an impact is when a place has good creative and good guidance, something that provides voters with new information. "If the message is correct, you are more likely to move things than just," I hate Trump. Don't you agree with me "

Murphy is also a strategic advisor to Republican voters against Trump, who recently launched with a series of testimonies from Republicans, conservatives, and former Trump voters explaining why they will not support him in the fall. According to the Washington PostThe Trump campaign's response to the group was that they were Trump's enemies who were "sad, pathetic, and irrelevant." One of the pro-Trump PACs, America First Action, has been spending a lot to solidify the hashtag #BeijingBiden, targeting Biden in China, while the Trump campaign often releases short clips of the alleged Democratic candidate stumbling over his words. A Biden 10-second clip During his speech in Philadelphia, he drew more than 3.8 million visits.

For now, perhaps the surest way to measure whether a web spot is having an impact is Trump himself.

In March, the Trump campaign fired a legal letter to stations broadcasting an ad for Priorities USA Action, a pro Biden super PAC. But only the profile of the ad, who used Trump's audio by minimizing the coronavirus as a graph showing the increasing number of cases. It has generated 16.8 million visits on Twitter.

In May, the Lincoln Project, led by another group of anti-Trump Republicans, ran a place called "Mourning in the United States" on Fox News in the DC market. Trump criticized the group, calling them "losers" and a "disgrace to honest Abe." The group said they later raised more than $ 1.4 million.