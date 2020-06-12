Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur should be able to spread wealth

When asked about rookie catchers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler on Thursday, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted how the best offenses have a player-to-player balance.

"I really think you have to spread the ball," said Shurmur. "Generally, in games where you win and play a good offense, when you look at the stat sheet at the end of the game, there are probably six or seven boys who caught passes and there are probably two or three boys who ran the ball." .

The Broncos have put together the kind of skill position talent that should allow Shurmur to mix things up: Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay on the running back, Jeudy, Hamler and Courtland Sutton on the catcher. Noah Fant and Nick Vannett on tight end.

So how often did Shurmur achieve his preferred balance as a New York Giants coach / player in 2018-19? I watched the Giants' eight wins with Shurmur.

Receptions The Giants had two games with six players catching at least two passes, three games with four players catching at least three passes, and one game with four players catching at least four passes.

That kind of balance should be accessible to the Broncos.

Running: The Giants had a superstar at Saquon Barkley, which means that in all eight wins, only two runners had at least 10 carries in the same game twice (Barkley missed the second game with an injury).

Having Gordon and Lindsay should make Shurmur more willing to spread the burdens.

Delayed signatures. Typically, by the end of the offseason program, most of a team's draft picks have been signed, particularly in rounds 3-7. But the Broncos have not signed any of their 10 picks so far. What gives?

"Clubs have been advised not to sign draft picks until travel restrictions begin to ease," an NFL executive said by email Thursday. "I think there are a lot of concerns about getting the signing bonus money back, so the idea is:" Why bother signing these guys up right now until we have a clearer picture at training camp? "

Last year, Fant signed on May 23, but left guard Dalton Risner (July 16) and quarterback Drew Lock (July 17) didn't sign until just before training camp.

Lock fan. Lock's fan base in the national media has grown rapidly this offseason. NBC Sports' Chris Simms ranked Lock as the 25th quarterback in the league, up from 37 last year.

"Drew Lock really excites me as a soccer player," said Simms. "He was a big fan of his arrival in the draft (2019). I thought he was the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Kyler Murray. He has a lot of things I look at and say, 'This guy can be great.'

"First of all, he's a natural and pure football pitcher. The ball explodes from his hand with great ease. The other thing I find fascinating about the guy is that he can throw the 96mph fastball off his back foot and fall into back. It kind of reminds me of Matthew Stafford (from Detroit) in terms of his skill set. He's the kind of guy, sitting here in a year or two, if all goes well, I can tell that Drew is a quarterback among the Top 10 and one of the top five arms. "

Early start idea. One idea that the league and NFLPA should launch is to set an early training camp reporting date for rookies and first-year players (five or fewer regular season experience games). Bring those young players 10-14 days before the date of the full team report so they can get their bearings with professional play.

Broncos security chief Alijah Holder has two experience sets, so he would be eligible to participate.

"I would be there," he said. "It would be a good change of scenery to get out (on the field) as soon as possible."

Briefly. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson will host a charity golf challenge on July 15 at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton to benefit his foundation. The price of a quartet is $ 2,500 and can be purchased at kareemjackson.org. … Wednesday was "Brandon Marshall Day,quot; in North Las Vegas to recognize the former Broncos linebacker. A free agent, Marshall has been a charitable force in his hometown and Denver area. … Broncos coaches returned to team facilities last week. They worked from home in the morning (Zoom meetings with players) and spent the afternoons in the office (staff meetings). … The Association of Professional Soccer Writers of America announced their award nominations. Three of the Broncos' connections: Safety Justin Simmons ("Good Guy Award,quot; for being accessible to the media), former left tackle Russell Okung ("George Halas Award,quot; for overcoming adversity) and former running coach Bobby Turner ("Dr. Z Award,quot; for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.) Okung is now with the Carolina Panthers and Turner is on the staff of the San Francisco 49ers.

Around the NFL

Cook not happy. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook was reportedly absent from the Vikings' offseason virtual meetings last week to express his displeasure at the lack of a new deal. However, wait for it to show up for the start of training camp. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, any player who fails to show up for Day 1 of camp will not receive a cumulative season of service. For Cook, that's the difference between unrestricted free agency (four years of service) and restricted free agency (three years).

Cook's leverage is further weakened by brokers currently slated for free agency in March 2021: Derrick Henry (Tennessee), Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville), Todd Gurley (Atlanta), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans), James Conner (Pittsburgh), Chris Carson (Seattle) and Marlon Mack (Indianapolis).

Motivated rivers. Last year, I chose the Los Angeles Chargers to win the AFC. That didn't work, paving the way for quarterback Philip Rivers to sign with Indianapolis. Rivers threw 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year. "Sometimes I think what made me a little worse was (the idea) that I couldn't play anymore," he told Colts reporters. "When you heard that, it bothered me because I wanted to go,‘ Shoot, let's turn on the tape and see all the good things. "