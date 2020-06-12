Brittany Cartwright's best friend defends Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

One of Brittany CartwrightThe closest friends come to the defense of various Vanderpump Rules cast members.

As the Bravo series continues to make headlines after the cable network and Evolution Media decided to fire Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, a frequent guest of the series is speaking.

In a shared Instagram post on Thursday night, Zack Wickham addressed the news about "the people I consider my family,quot;.

"Kristen is one of the kindest and most generous people I know who goes against everyone. She has never said or hinted at anything racist online or on a podcast. We call her & # 39; Detective Doute & # 39; because she will get to the bottom of Everything. "She is also the fiercest human (in the best way) loyal to her friends," Zack shared. it doesn't deserve it in any way. "

He continued, "Her recent release of the book fell on Blackout Tuesday and she decided not to promote it, even once. She didn't want to focus on the Black Lives Matter cause because she really believes in it and wants to make a difference."