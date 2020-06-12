Brittany Cartwright's best friend defends Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

One of Brittany CartwrightThe closest friends come to the defense of various Vanderpump Rules cast members.
As the Bravo series continues to make headlines after the cable network and Evolution Media decided to fire Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, a frequent guest of the series is speaking.
In a shared Instagram post on Thursday night, Zack Wickham addressed the news about "the people I consider my family,quot;.
"Kristen is one of the kindest and most generous people I know who goes against everyone. She has never said or hinted at anything racist online or on a podcast. We call her & # 39; Detective Doute & # 39; because she will get to the bottom of Everything. "She is also the fiercest human (in the best way) loyal to her friends," Zack shared. it doesn't deserve it in any way. "
He continued, "Her recent release of the book fell on Blackout Tuesday and she decided not to promote it, even once. She didn't want to focus on the Black Lives Matter cause because she really believes in it and wants to make a difference."
As for Stassi, Zack admits that he has made some controversial statements in the past. At the same time, he claims that the former Bravo star was always growing.
"Every time Stassi made embarrassing comments on her podcast in the past, she and I did another podcast together where I explained the white privilege and why her comments needed to be reviewed, although no one mentioned that when the podcast with the negative comments resurfaced. ", wrote. "She lost all of her sponsors (podcast) at the time and that really made her see her white privilege and examine why she thought the way she did. Yes, she has made mistakes and I know she will continue to grow and learn from them."
Earlier this week, Bravo and Evolution Media announced that Kristen and Stassi would not return to Vanderpump Rules. The decision came after the former cast member Faith stowers appeared on Instagram Live with the MTV star Candace Renee Rice in which he detailed his experience in the Bravo program.
During the interview, Faith alleged that Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police for a moment off camera. The couple finally publicly apologizes to Faith on Instagram.
In his post, Zack admitted that he will probably get "so much hate,quot; online. At the same time, he explained why he didn't want to keep quiet.
"Defending the ones I love is more important to me than the hundreds of hate comments I will probably receive," he shared. "As someone who was a bridesmaid at Brittany and Jax's wedding, you might think my opinion is biased or unreliable, but I hold my friends accountable for their actions."
Zack continued: "In the end, what I am trying to convey is that these are people who can also be easily forgotten, they are real people and they are essentially 'growing' on national television and in public opinion. They have all grown up and learned for the better part of a decade, and that is what I think is the best thing about reality television. It can generate a national conversation and bring to light things that would not otherwise have been While we should be holding 100% responsible people, let's give them the opportunity to educate themselves so that they can actively change their way of thinking of more open and knowledgeable citizens. "
Read Zack's full Instagram statement where he also defends Jax online now.
