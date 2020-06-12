British must continue at a distance of two meters, experts say government scientific advisers

The UK must comply with the two-meter social distancing rule, as reducing it to one meter could increase the risk of infection tenfold, government advisers warned.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to cut the recommended contact distance in half to allow businesses like pubs and restaurants to reopen.

However, the Modeling and Environment Group (EMG) revealed that the public should abide by current advice, despite the fact that the chances of outdoor transmission of the virus may be relatively low.

The government's scientific advisers have been asked to maintain the rules of social distancing at two meters (in the photo)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to reduce the rule to one meter, revealing that the Environment and Modeling Group (EMG) could cause 10 times more infections in the UK.

Reducing the rule to one meter could allow companies such as pubs (pictured) and restaurants to reopen, boosting the economy

In a document to the Government Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on June 4, the EMG wrote: & # 39; Given uncertainties about transmission and dose response, it is not possible to say with certainty what distance from separation is the best current current Evidence suggests that one meter carries two to 10 times the risk of two meters separation.

& # 39; Countries specifying a separation distance of less than two meters generally require other mitigation measures, generally face masks or face covers as a minimum.

& # 39; Transmission in the open air remains low risk through aerosols and indirect contact routes, but face-to-face exposure has yet to be considered a potential risk of transmission via respiratory drops

“ However, we hold the view that face-to-face transmission could be possible and the ability of the wind to keep the droplets in the air means that we recommend that people continue to observe a distance of two meters when face to face and avoid prolonged exposure to other people. & # 39;

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends a one-meter social distance rule, which has been followed by several countries, including France, Singapore, and Denmark.

A YouGov snap revealed that most Brits want the two-meter rule to stay in place

Earlier this week, lawmakers revealed fears that tens of thousands of companies could fail if a two-meter rule is upheld.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said companies will want to take a look at the two-meter rule & # 39; for economic reasons & # 39 ;, while Foreign Minister Rishi Sunak also held a meeting with Tory backbencher committee of 1922 on Thursday calling for the regulation to be removed to boost the economy.

An instant YouGov poll conducted the same day revealed that 58 percent of Britons want the two-meter rule to stay in place, and 24 percent want it to be cut in half.

The prime minister gave an indication on Friday that the two-meter rule could be relaxed soon today as figures show the UK economy is in freefall with a record decline of 20.4 percent in April.

Scientists warned not to introduce bubbles in the short term

By Joe Gammie, PA

Scientific advisers to the government warned that social bubbles should not be introduced when social distancing measures have just been lifted or in conjunction with the reduction of other restrictions.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said last month that bubbles could create & # 39; significant unwanted effects & # 39; and they should not be introduced in the short term.

In a report from their May 14 meeting, released on Friday, Sage advised "strong caution,quot; to the introduction of social bubbles and said it could not be seen as a "universal good,quot;.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that social bubbles cannot be introduced in the short term in May. The government introduced bubbles of support this week to give vulnerable people, such as the elderly living alone (pictured), human contact.

But Sage's report says that while larger households, social bubbling as a whole represents a "significant potential risk," bubbling may be "appropriate in limited circumstances."

He added: & # 39; Sage advised that social bubbles have the potential to create significant unwanted effects and discouraged their introduction in the short term, when other distancing measures have just been lifted or in conjunction with the release of other measures.

& # 39; Sage advised strong caution regarding the introduction of social bubbling, particularly in the short term, when other distancing measures have just been lifted or in conjunction with the release of other measures.

& # 39; Sage has previously advised against making too many changes at once.

& # 39; Sage concluded that bubbling may be appropriate in limited circumstances & # 39;.

The report was released a day before adults living alone or with single parents in England can mix with another home.

The & # 39; bubbles of support & # 39; They will allow the two families to interact as one family, spend time together indoors, not have to follow the two-meter rule, and are allowed to spend the night.

Johnson said: "We are making this change to support those who are particularly lonely as a result of the closure measures."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) revealed that the bubble support scheme was to assist the most vulnerable in society during the closure process

& # 39; It is an intervention aimed at limiting the most damaging effects of current social restrictions.

"It is not emphatically designed for people who do not qualify to start meeting inside other people's homes because that is still against the law."

Other reports to Sage, also released on Friday, warned that breaking support bubbles could lead to a "significant risk of increasing transmission."

Two reports from the Scientific Group on Influenza Pandemic Modeling (SPI-M) dated May 6 and 13 said clear messages were needed to make sure people understood what was allowed.

He added: & # 39; To be effective, no person can be a member of more than one bubble, everyone in a household must belong to the same bubble and the bubble must contain the same people for the foreseeable future.

The Pandemic Influenza Science Group says those who take advantage of the scheme, such as couples who live alone and can now get together (pictured), should make sure they are in a single support group.

"Even small bubble gaps can avoid their effect on slow transmission and carry a significant risk of increasing transmission."

A report by the Independent Scientific Group on Pandemic Influenza on Behaviors (SPI-B), dated May 14, said bubbling should only start on a small scale once epidemiological conditions were right.

He added: "Bubbles,quot; or creating domestic connections should be approached with a high degree of caution and only gradually, gradually starting with the smallest size of connections.