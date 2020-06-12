Britain's leading carpenter: Up News Info

A + E Networks UK has commissioned a nine-part competition series for Sky History in which carpenters compete to be crowned Britain's best carpenter.

The Chop: Britain's leading carpenter It is produced by Big Wheel Film & Television and Motion Content Group, and will be presented by comedian Lee Mack, presenter Rick Edwards and carpenter William Hardie.

in a Great British BakeIn style, 10 contestants will gather at Epping Forest and try to carve, carve, and cut their way to success, with their creations furnishing a luxurious cabin in the woods.

The series premieres in October. Big Wheel Film & Television executive producer is James Quinn and Melanie Darlaston for Motion Content Group. The cutlet It was commissioned by Dan Korn, Vice President of Programming for A + E Networks UK and Commissioner Editor Diana Carter.

Korn said: "The skill and effort shown in the series is impressive, but what he does The cutlet Particularly special are the notable contributors whose patience, good humor, and temperaments are put to the limit in this new, highly entertaining, high-pressure series. "