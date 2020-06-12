Breonna Taylor's mom remembers the phone call the night she died

As people from all over the country call Breonna TaylorBy name, her mother faces the devastating loss of her daughter in quiet moments.

In a remote interview on Friday Today, Tamika Palmer reflected on the loss of her 26-year-old daughter, who was fatally shot in the early hours of March 13 by police officers who had been issued a no-touch search warrant in connection with a drug investigation and forced entry into your home. The family lawyer Lonita Baker He denied that Taylor had been involved in any drug activity.

When asked "when does the severity of what happened come home," Palmer said. Today& # 39; s Sheinelle Jones"It just never stops, but those are the moments when it's quiet, it gets extremely loud in my head and I never imagined life without it."

Palmer also remembered the call he received from his daughter's boyfriend, Kenneth walker, around the time Taylor had been shot. "He called me and said that someone kicked the door and he thinks Breonna was shot and yelled at her and I said, 'Where is she?' And he said he couldn't see," she told Jones. .

According to NBC, citing a lawsuit filed by Palmer, Taylor and Walker, who was sleeping with her in the Kentucky department when officers arrived, they suspected the house was being mugged. Walker fired his authorized weapon and reportedly shot an officer in the leg. Officers responded, shooting Taylor multiple times. Commonwealth lawyer Tom Wine He asked the court to dismiss the attempted murder and assault charges against Walker while investigations are ongoing.