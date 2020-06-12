Breonna Taylor's mom remembers the phone call the night she died

As people from all over the country call Breonna TaylorBy name, her mother faces the devastating loss of her daughter in quiet moments.
In a remote interview on Friday Today, Tamika Palmer reflected on the loss of her 26-year-old daughter, who was fatally shot in the early hours of March 13 by police officers who had been issued a no-touch search warrant in connection with a drug investigation and forced entry into your home. The family lawyer Lonita Baker He denied that Taylor had been involved in any drug activity.
When asked "when does the severity of what happened come home," Palmer said. Today& # 39; s Sheinelle Jones"It just never stops, but those are the moments when it's quiet, it gets extremely loud in my head and I never imagined life without it."
Palmer also remembered the call he received from his daughter's boyfriend, Kenneth walker, around the time Taylor had been shot. "He called me and said that someone kicked the door and he thinks Breonna was shot and yelled at her and I said, 'Where is she?' And he said he couldn't see," she told Jones. .
According to NBC, citing a lawsuit filed by Palmer, Taylor and Walker, who was sleeping with her in the Kentucky department when officers arrived, they suspected the house was being mugged. Walker fired his authorized weapon and reportedly shot an officer in the leg. Officers responded, shooting Taylor multiple times. Commonwealth lawyer Tom Wine He asked the court to dismiss the attempted murder and assault charges against Walker while investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, there has been a dispute over whether officers identified themselves and knocked on the door before entering the home.
As Taylor's mother said in Today"Kenny and the seven other neighbors who live there stated that no one heard them announce themselves."
"Kenny called the police," Palmer told Jones. "If you tell me you're the police, I'm not going to call the police."
Taylor's death has since captured national attention and protest. According to the retiring police chief Steve Conrad, a sergeant and two detectives were placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the shooting, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. On Wednesday, acting police chief Robert Schroeder He confirmed that he placed the detective who applied for the search warrant at Taylor's home on administrative reassignment. On Thursday, the "Breonna Act,quot;, named in her honor, was unanimously voted to pass the Louisville, Kentucky Metro Council, prohibiting the use of arrest warrants.
"Now that everyone knows his name, it brings comfort because we are no longer fighting alone against this," said Taylor's sister. Juniyah Palmerhe said to Jones. "They are all those who fight for her."
