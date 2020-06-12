Boy died on the 15th birthday after the driver who was going to McDonald & # 39; s knocked him off the bike

A teenager tragically died on his fifteenth birthday after being run over by a "selfish,quot; driver at McDonald's.

Louis White was traveling from his mother's home to his father's when he was hit by Mohammed Hussain, who was doing almost 60 mph in a 30 mph zone before the collision.

The 25-year-old man told police he was on his way to the fast food chain with a friend at the VW Golf GTI for “ high performance & # 39; & # 39; when the incident took place on March 25 last year.

He has been jailed for four years after admitting to causing death from dangerous driving, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Louis had told his family that he would be home around 9 p.m.

When his father Terry White saw blue lights outside his home in Rochdale, Greater Manchetser, he soon discovered that it was his son who was being treated by nearby paramedics.







(Image: MEN Media)



In a "brave,quot; statement read in court, Louis's mother said, "This is the parents' worst nightmare, from which we will never wake up."

The Minshull Street Crown Court heard Hussain, who has no prior convictions but received a fine and three points on his speeding license on a highway previously, said he only saw Louis on his bike when it was "too much late,quot;.

Hussain, who did not own the car but was insured, had only driven it for the first time five days before.

Judge John Potter said Hussain may have been "perhaps trying to test the performance of the car."

Hussain said he did not recall breaking before the collision, but he agreed to have done so as his speed was estimated to have been reduced to approximately 33 or 34 mph.

"His willingness to drive such a vehicle dangerously, with such excessive speed at the time, on that piece of road was pointless and selfish," said Judge Potter.

The judge added that if Hussain had been driving at the legal speed limit, he would not have hit Louis on Newbold Road.

Hussain stopped at the scene and told police that he had not seen Louis until it was "too late."

Louis suffered major injuries. He was rushed to the Royal Manchester Royal Manchester Children & # 39; s Hospital, but died the next day, on his 15th birthday.

The court heard that Louis was well liked by his family and friends, and popular at his school.

Louis, who enjoyed playing soccer and basketball, was described as "friendly,quot; and "loving,quot; as well as "considerate and fun,quot;.

His funeral was well attended, and many adults and children from his school also paid their respects.

In a statement read to court by prosecutor Charlotte Crangle, Louis' father Terry said that no one can understand the impact of losing a child until it happens to them.

He said, "Telling the family was one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do in my life. No one believed me when I told them what had happened."

Louis' mother, Julie Ryan, who read her statement in court, said: "I am terrified to leave now, the world is not safe for me and those I love.

The court heard that Louis's older brother had been run over three years earlier and that he has feelings of "survivors' guilt."

Judge Potter said to the accused: "You, Mr. Hussain, are responsible for the loss of this child's life and for the pain and anguish caused."

Defending, Gordon Hennell said Hussain accepts "full responsibility,quot; for what happened, and that he wants to express his "deepest regret and regret."

Hennell said Hussain was described in "brilliant terms,quot; by those who know him.

The judge described Hussain as a "smart young man,quot; with "impressive,quot; academic qualifications.

"You scrapped a lot for your actions in terms of your own future," Judge Potter told him.

Rochdale's Hussain pleaded guilty to causing Louis's death by driving dangerously.

In a tribute released after his death, Louis' family said, "Louis had an enthusiasm for life and his smile could light up a room.

"He loved playing soccer and had big dreams of becoming a professional.

"We lost an incredible young man, tragically on his 15th birthday. We will love you forever and miss him longer."