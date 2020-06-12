Body found in Chisholm Lake; Ongoing death investigation – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after the body of a 61-year-old man was found floating on a lake Thursday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says officers were called around 4 p.m. to a report of a body in shallow water at Longyear Lake in Chisholm.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a man from Chisholm, near the edge of the coast, not far from the dock area.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of man. However, an investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name will be released after the family is notified.