Blues singer Lady A calls for Lady Antebellum's name

Not everyone is happy with Lady AntebellumThe new name.

Just a day after the country band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, announced that they would change their name to Lady A in response to ongoing conversations about racism in the nation, blues singer Lady a he's talking about the band's new nickname.

"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I have used it for over 20 years and I am proud of what I have done," said the Seattle-based musician, whose real name is Anita White, saying Rolling Stone. "This is too much now. They are using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it had mattered, they would have mattered earlier."

Recognizing the history associated with the word "antebellum,quot;, which means to occur or exist before a particular war and is often used when referring to the South of the pre-American Civil War, Lady A continued: "You shouldn't have taken George Floyd die so they realize their name had a slave reference. It is an opportunity for them to pretend they are not racist or to pretend that this means something to them. "