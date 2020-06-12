Blues singer Lady A calls for Lady Antebellum's name

Not everyone is happy with Lady AntebellumThe new name.
Just a day after the country band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, announced that they would change their name to Lady A in response to ongoing conversations about racism in the nation, blues singer Lady a he's talking about the band's new nickname.
"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I have used it for over 20 years and I am proud of what I have done," said the Seattle-based musician, whose real name is Anita White, saying Rolling Stone. "This is too much now. They are using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it had mattered, they would have mattered earlier."
Recognizing the history associated with the word "antebellum,quot;, which means to occur or exist before a particular war and is often used when referring to the South of the pre-American Civil War, Lady A continued: "You shouldn't have taken George Floyd die so they realize their name had a slave reference. It is an opportunity for them to pretend they are not racist or to pretend that this means something to them. "
"If so, they would have done a little research," he added. "And I'm not happy about that. You found me easily on Spotify, why couldn't they?"
According to Rolling Stone, a representative of Lady Antebellum said that "the band was unaware of the other artist and plans to approach it."
On June 11, Lady Antebellum shared the news that her name was being changed to Lady A in an open letter to fans via social media, noting that it came "after much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues. "
Lady A instagram, Taylor Hill / Getty Images
"As a band, we have strived to make our music a haven … that includes everyone," started the Grammy winners. "We have seen and heard more than ever in these past few weeks and our hearts have been moved with conviction, our eyes open to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blind spots that we didn't even know existed have been revealed. "
In the post, they revealed that "Lady A,quot; is a "nickname,quot; that fans of "Need You Now,quot; artists have given almost from the beginning. "
"As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that has influenced us … southern rock, blues, R,amp;B, gospel and, of course, country," they continued. "But we regret and are ashamed to say that we do not take into account the associations that weigh this word that refers to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."
After apologizing "for the damage this has caused and for anyone who has felt insecure, invisible or worthless," the trio's statement continued, "Causing pain was never our heart's intention, but that does not change the fact of Yes it did. Just that. So today, we talk and make a change. We hope you dig and join us. "
"There are countless more that need to be taken," they added. "We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the changes necessary to practice anti-racism. We will continue to educate ourselves, having difficult conversations, and searching the parts of our hearts that need to be pruned to grow better humans, better neighbors."
ME! The news reached Lady A's representatives for comment.