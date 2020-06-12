Black man found hanging from tree near Palmdale County town hall in Los Angeles

# Roommates, a disturbing story is coming out of California's Palmdale County. According to a local news report, a black man was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale County City Hall, and although authorities suspect he committed suicide, many believe he was lynched.

As reported by The AV Times, a young black man in his 20s (now identified as 23-year-old Robert Fuller from Antelope Valley) was found with a rope around his neck and hanging from a tree very close to the Palmdale County City Hall Building in Los Angeles. Fuller's body was found around 4 a.m. on June 10.th hanging from a tree in Poncitlán plaza, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office.

While Dean stated that all early indicators point to Fuller's suicide by hanging himself, investigators await the full autopsy results and his family's information to find out if he had past problems with mental illness. Meanwhile, the Fuller's family has created a GoFundMe to cover their funeral expenses. So far, nearly $ 27,000 has been raised from an initial goal of $ 40,000.

Palmdale city officials released a statement June 11th After the discovery of Fuller's body, saying they express "sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the person who tragically passed away in Palmdale … Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Unfortunately, it is not the first such incident. since the COVID-19 pandemic began. "

Currently, there are no suspects or motives surrounding Fuller's death.

