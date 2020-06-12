Black Lives Matter street mural to be painted in Denver near Capitol Hill protest site – Up News Info

Denver closed Broadway from 13th to 17th Avenues on Friday to allow local artists to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the street approximately halfway between the City and County Building and the State Capitol, city officials said in a press release.

The mural, which will be painted on Broadway between Colfax and 14th Avenues, is designed by local artist Adri Norris, who will work with Pat Milbery. According to the city, they are also asking local Denver creatives, especially black and indigenous artists and other artists of color, and community volunteers to help with the 8 a.m. project. at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the city's press release, "This partnership between the city and artists is carried out in the spirit of collaboration and partnership, creating a platform for voices of color and building community voices against racial injustice."

Broadway will be closed to vehicles from 13-17 until 11:59 p.m. On Friday, but the area will remain open to people on foot, the city noted, for those attending the ongoing racial justice rallies that have focused on nearby Capitol grounds.

The Denver mural follows the giant two-block painting of the words "Black Lives Matter,quot; on a street near the White House in Washington, D.C., a project approved by the city's mayor. Since then, the Washington Post reported, similar street paintings have been made with the blessing of local leaders in Sacramento and Oakland, California, as well as Raleigh, North Carolina.