Big Brother Star apologizes for mistakes amid BLM movement

Jackson Michie apologizes for his actions.
the Older brother The winner addressed his past "mistakes,quot; after a post he made last week that left fans questioning his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.
In the June 1 publication, he reflected on the events that have developed as a result of George Floyddeath, calling them "the strangest and most unprecedented times," and encouraged his fan base to "make a change." Michie's post received mixed criticism from fans and sparked outrage from some because they believed it did not explicitly show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "So wait, are you with #BlackLivesMatter or ??? Your words are vague and unclear about where you are standing," wrote one fan, followed by another who pressed: "You said all that and not once did you say that black lives matter. " & # 39; "
Launching on Instagram on June 11, Michie apologized to those she had offended and declared herself an ally of the black community.
"So I turned 25 this Saturday, June 13, and in the last 24 years, I've made a lot of mistakes," he said in a video. "And these past few weeks, these past posts, I made a lot of mistakes. And it's my fault and I'm sorry."
"I regret not having received enough education to understand that I will never understand what it is to be African American, to be a person of color, to be black in this country and in this world," Michie continued. "I'll never understand. But I'm with you and I'm sorry. Black lives matter and I'm sorry."
The reality star received the support of his ex Older brother co-stars Among them was Chris "Swaggy C,quot; Williams, who then educated fans about the meaning behind the Black Lives Matter movement.
"THIS IS F – KING GROWTH BRO !!!!!! Your life matters as much as mine!" he commented. "But when we say that black lives matter, we're just saying that the cops don't treat us like we matter … and we're saying that our lives also matter! We're not trying to diminish yours or the lives of others. Cops, we think ours is less valued. I'm glad you understand brother. The movement is not trying to divide. I'm just trying to bring equality! I definitely appreciate this from your brother. Real conversation. "
Tommy Bracco He also wrote, "We all have a lot of growth to do, but as long as we are willing to get to work and educate ourselves, we can make a real change! Love ya Jackson."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."