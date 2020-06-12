Big Brother Star apologizes for mistakes amid BLM movement

Jackson Michie apologizes for his actions.

the Older brother The winner addressed his past "mistakes,quot; after a post he made last week that left fans questioning his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the June 1 publication, he reflected on the events that have developed as a result of George Floyddeath, calling them "the strangest and most unprecedented times," and encouraged his fan base to "make a change." Michie's post received mixed criticism from fans and sparked outrage from some because they believed it did not explicitly show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "So wait, are you with #BlackLivesMatter or ??? Your words are vague and unclear about where you are standing," wrote one fan, followed by another who pressed: "You said all that and not once did you say that black lives matter. " & # 39; "

Launching on Instagram on June 11, Michie apologized to those she had offended and declared herself an ally of the black community.

"So I turned 25 this Saturday, June 13, and in the last 24 years, I've made a lot of mistakes," he said in a video. "And these past few weeks, these past posts, I made a lot of mistakes. And it's my fault and I'm sorry."