Beyonce does not participate in & # 39; Black Panther 2 & # 39; despite the reports

Recently it was reported that the singer of & # 39; Formación & # 39; He was close to signing a $ 100 million deal with Disney to work on the soundtrack for the sequel to & # 39; Black Panther & # 39 ;.

Beyonce Knowles He will not re-team with Disney in the near future. According to recent reports, the R&B diva had been offered a $ 100 million deal to work on various projects at the Casa del Ratón, but apparently that's not true.

Variety's Matt Donnelly has debunked the rumors that started spinning earlier this week. He posted on Twitter: "Despite the overwhelming excitement at the prospect, sources tell me that there isn't a big deal of Disney movies for Beyonce, and that she won't be contributing to the # BlackPanther2 soundtrack."

Giving hope for Beyonce's possible collaboration with Disney in the future, the senior film writer for the entertainment website added: "As a proud teacher of the Disney family, I will likely work with them again sometime."

The rumors of & # 39; Black Panther 2 & # 39; Beyonce's are discredited.

The Sun previously claimed that Beyonce was in talks to sign a $ 100 million deal with Disney that could see her involved in three of the studio's main projects. One of the projects was said to be "Black Panther 2", for which the first Child of destiny The member would have been part of the soundtrack.

According to the UK publication, Disney was "eager to get her for more projects" after she recently voiced Nala's character in Disney's live action. "The Lion King (2019)According to reports, the deal would see Beyonce narrating some of the studio's upcoming documentaries.

For the remake of "The Lion King", Bey was not only part of the cast of voices. He also contributed to several songs featured in the film, including a cover of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" featuring Donald glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as well as the original songs "Spirit" and "Brown Skin Girl". The last song also featured the Guyanese singer SAINT JHN and Nigerian singer Wizkid, with a special cameo from her and Jay ZBlue Ivy Carter's daughter.