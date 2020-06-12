Baton Rouge rapper Percy Keith arrested for drugs and weapons!

Popular Baton Rouge rapper Percy Keith was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at his home, MTO News reported.

And during the police raid, officers claim they found a contraband boat.

Baton Rouge police detectives say they broke into the house or Percy Stewart, 35, and Kaylee Wilson, 22, and arrested the couple.

During the course of the raid, officers allegedly confiscated 40 pounds of marijuana, more than 800 THC cartridges, prescription drugs, an assault rifle, 2 pistols, and more than $ 14,000.00 in cash.

Stewart and Wilson were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for distribution of marijuana, marijuana PWID, MDMA PWID, amphetamine salts PWID, hydrocodone PWID, alprazolam PWID, possession of firearm with CDS, crime in possession of weapon fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

If convicted of all charges, each faces life in prison.