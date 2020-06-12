BART Board of Directors Votes Against Elimination of BART Police – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – BART's Board of Directors recognized on Thursday the value of reforming its law enforcement agency, but refused to reduce or eliminate funding for BART police in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 of the agency.

BART has not spared calls across the Bay Area and the country at large to dramatically cut local police budgets after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month and subsequent protests.

Criminal justice advocates argue that police budgets have been out of control in recent years, and reducing them in addition to demilitarizing police agencies and reducing their scope could help curb cases of police brutality.

While BART's proposed fiscal year 2021 budget includes a one-year delay of new police hires, saving the agency about $ 4 million as part of a hiring freeze totaling $ 36 million in cuts across the board. The agency, some members of the public demanded that BART drop its enforcement of the law entirely.

Director Debora Allen said the blame for BART police officers for the allegations of unnecessary policy enforcement and racism is wrong and that officers are only doing their job of enforcing established laws.

Allen also argued that passengers are criminalized when they violate system-wide rules and laws, such as eating on station platforms and refusing to comply with the orders of law enforcement officers.

"For those of you who don't believe BART PD is doing enough for public safety, wait until you see the result if they are gone or substantially decreased," Allen said, adding that the system would become "a continuous place of mayhem "without the BART police.

Board directors Janice Li, Rebecca Saltzman, and John McPartland distanced themselves from Allen's comments, and Saltzman urged all board members to be thoughtful and respectful of the system's drivers, particularly people of color. , who may feel like victims of the BART police.

Later in the meeting, board chairman Lateefah Simon, the only black board member, issued the strongest reprimand for Allen's comments.

"When I hear the dog whistles, which are consistent with a political agenda that heightens structural racism, that black men and women who succumb to the illegal use of force by the police were to blame, it is outrageous and racist,quot; , said. .

"In this meeting, as long as I'm president, you won't blame the dead for the lack of responsibility on the part of many law enforcement leaders for doing it right."

Li, whose district includes downtown San Francisco, said that while supporting the agency's proposed budget, he is rethinking the role that BART police can and should play in the system, particularly in enforcing and punishing fee evasion. and ensure that passengers feel safe in the system.

"I have a lot more work to do," said Li. "I have to really listen to the needs of our community and I am fully committed to listening and acting on the demands of the communities that BART serves."

Last month, BART CEO Bob Powers called the proposed budget "precariously balanced," supported by federal funds that underpins agencies' losses on fee revenue during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The budget includes approximately $ 190 million in total cuts compared to the $ 1,016 billion preliminary budget that the board reviewed in mid-May. BART officials have touted that the proposed new budget does not include layoffs or leave for any employee.

Criminal justice advocates in the Bay Area have argued that cutting the agency's police budget could not only free up funds to balance the budget without making such tough cuts, but would also allow BART to move toward eliminating the need. of charging fees in full.

McPartland suggested that while those suggestions may be well-intentioned, they could come from a place of emotion and pain rather than rationality.

"We need to have a thoughtful response that summarizes the need for law enforcement in relation to the tariff gates," he said. "People who speak with so much anger and poison also vent from the point of view of their frustration."

Saltzman suggested that the board follow the example of members of the public who suggested modifying the scope of the BART police operation in the future.

"Some of the things that people were talking about, that police officers focused on real crimes and discovered ways to make unarmed people focus on things like masks, that really resonated with me," he said.

The BART board is expected to vote on the proposed budget at its June 25 meeting. The budget would take effect when the fiscal year begins on July 1.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.