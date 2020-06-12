Banijay Group prepares for EC decision on acquisition of Endemol Shine Group – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The European Commission is preparing to issue a competition ruling on the $ 2.2BN acquisition of the Endemol Shine Group from the Banijay Group, setting a tentative June 30 date for a decision.

Securing authorization in Europe is the biggest antitrust hurdle Banijay needs to overcome to complete the acquisition of Disney and Apollo Global Management, creating the world's largest independent production group.

Banijay has always maintained that he is confident that mega-regulators will outperform regulators, and June 30 will be a key date for achieving this ambition. Banijay originally hoped that antitrust proceedings could conclude in six months, but now it has been eight months since the deal was first announced last October.

The European Commission will decide whether to prohibit or approve the acquisition, but it is not the final stage of the competition proceedings. By blocking the deal, it could propose solutions that could eventually lead to a green light, while approval may depend on voluntary commitments made by Banijay and Endemol to allay competition concerns.

The European Commission's official notice for the acquisition states that the French holding company Love Group will have "exclusive control" over Banijay and Endemol Shine. Lov will own 67.1% of the combined entity, while French media conglomerate Vivendi will own the rest.

Banijay and Endemol Shine have been operating independently since the acquisition was announced. Perhaps the most notable link between the two companies since then was former Endemol Shine International boss Cathy Payne, confirmed as the CEO of Banijay Rights in April.

There has been some industry speculation that Banijay evaluated whether to proceed with the deal after the coronavirus crisis, which has shut down production and damaged revenue. But Banijay Group chief operating officer Peter Langenberg told Up News Info last month that the acquisition remains "on track."

Banijay and Endemol Shine will have combined revenues of € 3BN ($ 3.4BN), and puts Banijay in control of 200 global production labels and brands including Kitchen master, Older brotherand Survivor.