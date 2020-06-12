Band-Aid announces a new expanded shade range for all skin tones and #BlackLivesMatter support

Roommates, as the national conversation on racism continues, more brands are stepping up publicly to offer solidarity and support. Band-Aid has just announced its new line of expanded tone ranges in Light, Medium and Dark and support for #BlackLivesMatter.

Band-Aid is launching a new line of bandages that will surely adhere to people of all races. Earlier this week, the popular adhesive bandage brand announced that, in light of current racial injustices around the world, they will unveil a new series of bandages that reflect all different skin tones, while supporting the movement # BlackLivesMatter.

In a message posted on all social media platforms, Band-Aid wrote the following:

"We hear you. We see you. We are listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, partners and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking action to create tangible change for the black community. We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of brown and black skin tones that encompass the beauty of various leathers. We are dedicated to inclusion and providing the best healing solutions, best representing you. Additionally, we will make a donation to @blklivesmatter. We promise that this is just the first of many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. We can, we must and we will do better ”.

Band-Aid will make a financial contribution to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, but they have not yet publicly disclosed the amount.

