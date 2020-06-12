BAFTA with the goal of implementing diversity eligibility criteria in all awards since 2022 – Up News Info

Following today's announcement that the Academy plans to introduce representation and inclusion criteria that films must meet in order to be eligible for its awards, BAFTA has confirmed that it is seeking to expand its own standards to cover all of its awards (currently covering only two categories) , with both bodies pointing to their 2022 ceremonies.

If the standards go into effect more broadly, essentially any movie that hopes to live up to BAFTA or Oscar would need to meet them. The exact criteria will be detailed by an AMPAS working group before July 31 of this year, as indicated in today's announcement.

BAFTA initially adopted diversity standards developed by the British Film Institute in 2018, and currently cover two of its awards: Best British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. In order for films to be considered for those awards, they must meet two of the four standards, which cover screen representation, diversity on the team, access to industry, and audience development.

You can read the BFI diversity standards in full here; they apply to all funding decisions made by that organization. It will not be clear until July how similar the Academy standards will be, but I understand that the mutual goal here is a joint and comprehensive approach. To that end, BAFTA and BFI have been working with the Academy to develop the standards, which should be applied across the spectrum of awards, covering Oscar and BAFTA, naturally filtering out most other awards, since 2022.

BAFTA was criticized this year for underrepresentation in its nominations, which included a completely white field of performance and no woman as best director. The standards are designed to enhance diversity in the industry from a grassroots level and the hope is that greater diversity in films made, in front of and behind the camera, will be reflected in films for the awards.

However, one of the obstacles BAFTA must overcome to introduce standards across its entire award field has been the lack of similar legislation at the Academy. The prospect of films qualifying for Oscar but not for BAFTA is clearly a challenge that must be met.

A joint approach should lead to those standards that influence all productions in the US. USA And the United Kingdom, in addition to any international film that wants to have a chance to be nominated in international categories. The hope, as I understand it, is that this will become a general practice for the entire global industry.

BAFTA is also planning to introduce the diversity standards for its TV awards starting in 2021, and is looking at how they could be implemented for its gaming awards as well.

The theme of diversity and representation is as hot now as it always has been, and there is a hunger throughout the industry to see real progression. The influence of diversity standards, once implemented across all BAFTA and Oscar categories, will not lead to instantaneous change, but agencies have a clear hope that by 2022 we will see the material difference. Meanwhile, long-standing questions about member diversity, and also analysis of how voting processes could be altered to improve diversity, remain hot topics of discussion as agencies continue periods of introspection outside of season. The possible delays in the 2021 ceremonies due to the pandemic, of course, are also at the forefront of everyone's mind, although the hope is that it is a temporary problem: diversity remains a crucial long-term problem that all industry needs to tackle.