Auto Dealers Surviving the Pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

Southfield (CW50) – As the Covid-19 crisis continues, the state's economy has been dramatically affected, including its main industry: automotive.

Car dealers have had to face incredible challenges in recent months, such as Carrie Way, director of dealerships for the Crest Automotive Group, and Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Association of Automobile Dealers, Carol Cain, producer, was told principal and host of Up News Info 62, MICHIGAN ISSUES.

Way, who oversees Crest Lincoln in Sterling Heights, Crest Ford Centerline and Crest Ford Flat Rock, spoke about how they quickly adjusted their online efforts to protect their customers and employees during the pandemic.

They closed for two weeks before to assess the situation and discover best practices, they are now open and operating with a strong focus on security.

Representing 188 dealerships that own 224 dealerships selling 42 different vehicle lines, Alberts also spoke about how they have endured these historic times.

DADA was founded in 1907 by a group of five dealers after they organized the first Detroit Auto Show that same year.

Alberts spoke about the North American International Auto Show, which was canceled this month due to the crisis and plans for NAIAS 2021.

Alberts also thanked GM, Ford, FCA for stepping up the manufacturing of fans, respirators, face masks, and more in the Battle of Covid-19.

