Authorities announce premeditated arrest on Concord RV Fire Monday – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – Concord authorities announced Thursday the arrest of a suspect in connection with a recreational vehicle fire that burned under Highway 4 in Concord earlier this week.

The RV fire was initially reported by various parties as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. Several units responded to the scene and found an RV fully involved in flames below the road. Concord Police and the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. At 3:42 p.m., the incident commander reported the fire under control.

An immediate investigation by the District's Fire Investigations Unit and Concord Police quickly identified a suspect: Jade McCoy, a 27-year-old Concord area bystander.

McCoy, who was on probation for a previous conviction for arson fire in 2019, was arrested without incident around 5 p.m. Monday. The investigation revealed that McCoy intentionally set fire to the

RV in which she and her boyfriend had been parked on the Port Chicago Highway below Highway 4.

The arson occurred after a verbal altercation between the two parties. McCoy's possible involvement in other recent fires in the area is currently under investigation. She is being held at the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Detention Center in Martinez.

Concord police filed the case with the district attorney on June 9 and action is pending.