Author J.K Rowling's Ex-Husband: I'm not sorry I slapped her !!

The ex-husband of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling admitted that he slapped her as the writer claimed, and says he doesn't regret doing it.

Rowling made the claims about Jorge Arantes in a recent essay. Speaking to the son, Arantes said, "I slapped Joanne, but there was no sustained abuse. I don't regret slapping her."

He continued: "Yes. It is true that I slapped her. But I did not abuse her."

Rowling wrote: "I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but now I am married to a truly good and principled man, safe and protected in a way that I never expected in a million years."

She continued, "However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don't go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned."

Despite the allegations, Arantes still denies being abusive towards her and says she has not read the essay.

"I don't care. What she says is up to her. It is her responsibility, not mine. There was no sustained abuse," he said.