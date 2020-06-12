Home Entertainment Author J.K Rowling's Ex-Husband: I'm not sorry I slapped her !!

The ex-husband of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling admitted that he slapped her as the writer claimed, and says he doesn't regret doing it.

Rowling made the claims about Jorge Arantes in a recent essay. Speaking to the son, Arantes said, "I slapped Joanne, but there was no sustained abuse. I don't regret slapping her."

He continued: "Yes. It is true that I slapped her. But I did not abuse her."

