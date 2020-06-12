Austin bans choke use, reallocates some funds for public health and safety initiatives – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (/AP) – After weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice, Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler unanimously approved five elements to reform the city's police department.

The rare movement banned the use of strangleholds and fortresses, shooting at moving vehicles, and the use of tear gas and ammunition in crowds that express First Amendment rights. At the initiative of Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, a goal of zero racial disparity was also set for traffic stops and the use of force by officers.

The city's judicial committee will become a public safety committee, under the direction of council member Jimmy Flannigan, who will chair the committee.

The City Council also mandated that the budget allocated to the police department not include any new sworn police officers, eliminate sworn positions that the police department cannot reasonably fill in fiscal year 2020-2021, and reallocate those funds for other resources from public health and safety and initiatives

Some council members showed support for police department budget cuts of up to $ 100 million, although an exact number has yet to be formalized.

This came after more than 300 people signed up to comment a second time during Thursday's town hall meeting. One of them was Brenda Ramos, who testified crying over the death of her son. An Austin police officer shot Michael Ramos, a black and Hispanic man, while walking away from the officer.

Ramos' name has been repeatedly repeated by protesters in parallel to that of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Many of the speakers once again called for the resignation of Police Chief Brian Manley, while some now also called for Adler's resignation.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)