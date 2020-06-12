As evidence increases, another record day for new coronavirus cases in Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 312 new cases of COVID-19, another single-day record in the county, on Thursday. That brings the total case count to 13,257.

DCHHS also confirmed three more deaths with a total of 277.

"Today's numbers are the highest number of new positive cases reported on record, breaking the record set yesterday," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Remember, we are doing more testing, so it should be considered. Most concerning is the increase we have seen in the past three days in the hospital census for COVID-19 and sustained visits to the emergency room for similar symptoms. to COVID-19 ". "

Currently, the 19-county area of ​​North Texas has the highest number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 registered at 724 and likewise, Dallas County has its highest number registered at 373, Judge Jenkins explained.

"As we said several weeks ago, these are the numbers that we are analyzing to more accurately predict a second increase, and doctors are analyzing these numbers closely."

He said it's more important than ever for people to avoid large crowds, keep six foods apart, wear a face cloth when on public transportation, near people on business or at other gatherings, and use good hygiene. .

"It depends on all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do it is #StayHomeSaveLives," he said.

The 3 additional deaths reported on Thursday include:

– A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, had been seriously ill at an area hospital. and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

Judge Jenkins also reminds those who have participated in protests to take the COVID-19 test.

"Our two-day protester-specific event at the American Airlines Center successfully tested hundreds of people, but closes today at 5 pm: however, testing is available daily in the drive-thrus at the American Airlines Center and Ellis David Field House are the walk-ins at Red Bird Mall and the Inspirational Vision Compassion Center, "he said.