Anthony Mackie cries as he shares a powerful message about voting

Anthony Mackie appeared in the Thursday episode of Tonight's show and gave a powerful talk about the importance of voting.

During the interview, the 41-year-old actor looked back at the premiere of The banker—A movie you starred in Samuel L. Jackson which tells the story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris. The premiere took place at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was shot dead in 1968.

"I was able to stand out on the balcony where Martin Luther King was murdered. I was surprised to think that this man worked so hard and gave his life and here we are 50, 55 years later dealing with exactly the same thing." Mackie said as she wiped away the tears. "And that's what hurts. Because I know my grandfather was a sharecropper; my dad was a contractor and he had to drop out of school in eighth grade to work with his grandfather and give me a chance to go to Juilliard and be a stupid actor. "