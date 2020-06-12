Anthony Mackie cries as he shares a powerful message about voting

Anthony Mackie appeared in the Thursday episode of Tonight's show and gave a powerful talk about the importance of voting.
During the interview, the 41-year-old actor looked back at the premiere of The banker—A movie you starred in Samuel L. Jackson which tells the story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris. The premiere took place at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was shot dead in 1968.
"I was able to stand out on the balcony where Martin Luther King was murdered. I was surprised to think that this man worked so hard and gave his life and here we are 50, 55 years later dealing with exactly the same thing." Mackie said as she wiped away the tears. "And that's what hurts. Because I know my grandfather was a sharecropper; my dad was a contractor and he had to drop out of school in eighth grade to work with his grandfather and give me a chance to go to Juilliard and be a stupid actor. "
Mackie said the visit changed her life and that she knew she had to do something. Knowing that "there is power in numbers," he decided to launch IAmAMan.Vote with his friends.
"We have a great opportunity right now to change the reach of the world," he said, then added: "A sheriff is an elected office, a mayor is an elected office, our president is an elected office, his DA is elected position. "
Then he explained that his goal is to register a million men to vote.
"We will do everything we can to make these people endanger our children's future," he said before crying and pausing. "You want to hurt someone, you get rid of their job and put someone in that position who can really help. Because there are so many people here, it just isn't right."
In addition to talking about voting, Mackie talked about George FloydDeath at the hands of the police. He said he sat his 7 and 11-year-old children for a "long conversation,quot; and said "they don't understand a person's lack of humanity to do that to another person."
"Being the father of children, you know, you have to open your children's eyes to the world they live in," he said. "As a child, like most children, you wanted to be a firefighter or a police officer. You want to be, in some way, a first responder. Then comes the harsh reality of the day you have to count." to their children who, you know, have to open their eyes to the world around them to see how the police see them as black youth. "
"So, you know, it's a difficult slope," he added. "Because I want my children to have those dreams; I want my children to look at the police and, you know, the officers of the armed forces and the police with more esteem. But at the same time, you must be honest with them about what it happened. "
