Another 180 SpaceX Starlink satellites head into space

SpaceX will launch three Starlink missions in less than three weeks.

About 200 Starlink satellites will be transported to Earth's orbit in the course of three separate launches.

The company says it can launch up to 54,000 satellites before the Starlink program is truly ready to serve the planet with high-speed data connectivity.

SpaceX's launch schedule has remained stable throughout 2020, despite all external factors that could have negatively affected the company. Now, after successfully dispatching astronauts to the International Space Station and blowing up a prototype spacecraft, the company is accelerating its small side project that could provide high-speed data for most of the entire planet. Nothing greater.

How Business Insider He notes that SpaceX's Starlink satellite launch schedule looks absolutely insane right now, with three launches planned over the course of just 18 days. Assuming each of those missions will deliver the standard number of Starlink satellites (60 each), the company is set to send nearly 200 communications satellites into orbit in less than three weeks.

The company just launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites on June 4. The mission went smoothly, and a quick change will result in another launch on Saturday, June 13. This upcoming mission will also include a trio of SkySat imaging satellites that SpaceX is paying to deliver to space.

The final of the three fast-paced missions will launch on June 22, carrying another load of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit along with a pair of Earth observation satellites for a Seattle company called BlackSky Global. The mission was originally scheduled for June 24, but was increased by two days.

By launching 60 satellites at once, you can imagine that SpaceX is making great progress in its broader goal of providing high-speed data service using the Starlink satellite network. While it's true that the company plans to offer some service to a select group of testers in late 2020, the Starlink program isn't even close to reaching some of its highest goals.

The company plans to eventually have tens of thousands of Starlink satellites arranged in a network around the planet. Up to 54,000 of the tiny spacecraft will be needed to fulfill SpaceX's dream of providing ultra-high-speed data service to even the most remote areas of the planet.

It is a bold plan, but it has also met with resistance from scientists. Astronomers have already expressed dissatisfaction with SpaceX over what some have called a "horde of satellites." The small satellites have appeared in space telescopes and have ruined the researchers' observations.

SpaceX says it is doing its best to mitigate these unwanted side effects by painting the satellites matte black and positioning them in such a way as to prevent sunlight from returning to Earth. It remains to be seen whether these small measures will work in the long term.