Angry French police throw handcuffs in protest of allegations of racism

"It is a cry from the heart, a cry of anger,quot;: dozens of police violate their own rules by protesting in uniform in the "Human Rights Square,quot; in Bordeaux to express their frustration at the measures announced by the French Interior Minister , Christophe Castaner.

Castaner infuriated officers this week with a promise of "zero tolerance,quot; for police racism after some 20,000 people gathered in the Paris courthouse on June 2 in an echo of the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

About thirty police officers honked horns and jammed traffic in Paris. Lighting blue flares, they paraded across the Champs-Elysées next to the Arc de Triomphe and kept a minute of silence for the fallen police officers outside the Home Office where they sang the national anthem.

Union leader Gérard Chamalbide said police officers deserved more government support.

He said that while there were some bad elements within the police, in general the police as an institution was not racist.

Where the police had to use force, it was "legitimate and not disproportionate," he insisted.