Angelina Jolie said he is working to create a world where his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt You will be protected from "racism and discrimination,quot;.
In an interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom, The Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees revealed that the recent pandemic and ongoing political unrest have changed his perspective on the humanitarian work he is doing. Jolie explained that for the past 20 years, she has worked internationally to combat problems in all areas, but now, she intends to "rethink needs and suffering within my own country."
"There are more than 70 million people who have had to flee their homes worldwide due to war and persecution, and there is racism and discrimination in the United States. A system that protects me, but may not protect my daughter. , or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color is intolerable, "he explained.
Jolie adopted Zahara, 6 months old, from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2005. Although her now separated husband Brad Pitt, accompanied her on her journey to meet Zahara, he did not formally adopt Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt Until a year later.
For this reason, Jolie said she hopes to see real reform in the United States.
She continued: "We need to move beyond sympathy and good intentions towards laws and policies that truly address structural racism and impunity. Ending police abuse is just the beginning. It goes way beyond that, to all aspects of society, from our educational system to our politics. "
Masatoshi Okauchi / Shutterstock
The 6-year-old mother said she believes these changes are already taking place and explained: "It seems that the world is waking up and people are forcing a deeper calculation within their societies."
Despite these pressing problems, the tomb Raider Star shared that she is trying to prioritize her children, whom she shares with former Brad Pitt. "Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxious about me, in addition to everything that worries them. I put all my energy into them," the matriarch explained.
Jolie previously revealed in April that she and the children were "locked up and working well," amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, a source shared in March that Jolie-Pitt's five youngest children were still visiting their father and social estrangement. "" All the children are at home with Angelina, but have continued to see Brad and go to his regular visits, "said the source.
To learn how to act and participate in the Black Lives Matter movement, click here.