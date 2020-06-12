Angelina Jolie said he is working to create a world where his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt You will be protected from "racism and discrimination,quot;.

In an interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom, The Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees revealed that the recent pandemic and ongoing political unrest have changed his perspective on the humanitarian work he is doing. Jolie explained that for the past 20 years, she has worked internationally to combat problems in all areas, but now, she intends to "rethink needs and suffering within my own country."

"There are more than 70 million people who have had to flee their homes worldwide due to war and persecution, and there is racism and discrimination in the United States. A system that protects me, but may not protect my daughter. , or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color is intolerable, "he explained.

Jolie adopted Zahara, 6 months old, from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2005. Although her now separated husband Brad Pitt, accompanied her on her journey to meet Zahara, he did not formally adopt Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt Until a year later.

For this reason, Jolie said she hopes to see real reform in the United States.