Angelina Jolie Shifts her focus from international charity work to home affairs amid BLM protests

The actress of & # 39; Maleficent & # 39; She says the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter's national protests forced her to rethink the priorities of her humanitarian work.

Angelina Jolie It is reconsidering its priorities after nine weeks of coronavirus blockade and the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

The actress has focused much of her efforts on international charity work as Special Envoy for the United Nations.

High Commissioner for Refugees, but recent calls for racial equality in the United States and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced her to rethink what is important in her life.

The mother of six tells Harper & # 39; s Bazaar UK: "After almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America have made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own country."

Angelina recently donated $ 200,000 to support the National Association for the Advancement of the People's Defense Fund of Color and help the group's fight for social justice, and now she admits that she fears for the safety of Zahara, the daughter she and her ex husband Brad Pitt adopted from Ethiopia.

"A system that protects me but does not protect my daughter, or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color, is intolerable," he shares. "We need to move beyond sympathy and good intentions towards laws and policies that really address structural racism and impunity."

Despite the discomfort, the "Pernicious"The star is encouraged by social progress in the past two weeks, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers.

"It seems that the world is waking up and people are forcing a deeper calculation within their societies," he says.

Although Angelina is now paying more attention to domestic problems in the United States, her international work with refugees is ongoing and she is concerned about how the pandemic has worsened bad situations around the world.

"I am deeply concerned about the impact of the pandemic and the global economic crisis on refugees," she shares. "They are people who have been expelled from their homes and countries by bombs, rapes and violent persecutions in all its forms, long before this virus. They live with xenophobia, racism and prejudice every day and are some of the most vulnerable people in the world when it comes to the economic consequences of the pandemic. "