Andy Cohen addresses the rumors that Lori Loughlin appears in real housewives

On your SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, Andy Cohen, the True housewives mega producer, clarifies to fans about rumor that he is currently pursuing Lori Loughlin for The true housewives of Beverly Hills.

Today reported that Cohen said it was "simply not true." the True housewives The executive producer admitted that Loughlin was a "very kind person,quot;, however, he is not trying to include her on the show, even though she would have a great "story to tell,quot; to the public and to the other women.

As previously reported, the Full house The star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reached a guilty plea last month regarding their involvement in the nationwide college admission scandal that also saw Felicity Huffman's imprisonment.

Lori and Mossmio were detained by authorities in March 2019, and authorities accused them of paying half a million dollars for their two daughters to be accepted at the University of Southern California as members of the crew team.

Loughlin will reportedly agree to go to jail for two months, perform 100 hours of community service and also be subject to probation in addition to a $ 150,000 fine. Lori, the Full house alum pleaded guilty to his fraud charges.

Mossimo, on the other hand, will go to prison for much longer, five months, and has to serve 250 hours of community service and also pay a much higher fine of $ 250,000. Initially, they were scheduled to go to trial in October this year after the judge rejected their motion to drop the charges.

As noted above, Felicity Huffman also had to play her part in the scandal, approximately two weeks. Images of the Desperate housewives the alum spread through the entertainment media, including one in which she wore an orange jumpsuit.

Martha Stewart, who also served time for internal training, joked during a panel that Felicity looked a bit "scruffy,quot; in her prison uniform.



