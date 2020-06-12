Android 11 has a cool notification feature that iPhone should totally steal

Android 11 beta introduces a new notification system that divides notifications into three categories, including a group that collects all chat notifications.

Called conversations, the top notifications tab is always at the top of the notifications screen just below the quick settings menu, giving users instant access to the notifications they are looking for the most.

A similar feature could also work well on the iPhone and could provide users with a better way to manage all incoming instant messaging updates.

Google quietly released the first beta version of Android 11 to the public this week, and you can give it a try if you have a compatible device. The list is very short as it includes Pixel 4 series and earlier models and OnePlus 8 devices. OnePlus moved pretty fast with this one, and other smartphone makers have confirmed that they will support Google's public 11 Android beta, including Oppo and Xiaomi.

Android 11 will focus on "people, controls and privacy,quot;, but not all the new features will be immediately apparent to the user. In many ways, Google is refining the Android experience with each release, which is exactly what Apple is doing with iOS. Truth be told, these are already older operating systems that offer distinctive features and share many similarities. New iconic features are increasingly few and far between.

Like other versions of Android, Android 11 takes some inspiration from the iPhone when it comes to some features. But it also has a very interesting notification innovation that Apple should copy.

After many years, neither Google nor Apple have figured out how to perfect notifications. Google may finally be on to something here, as Android 11 notifications received a major makeover. All notifications are automatically distributed and grouped into three separate categories: Conversations, Alert Notifications, and Silent Notifications. In truth, only the former really matters, and I'd love to see something like that on the iPhone.

Android 11 will automatically add all the notifications that come from text messages to the Conversations menu, and that's the first category you'll see when you check your notifications.

When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone, he said Apple was introducing "three revolutionary products," "a wide-screen iPod with touch controls," "a revolutionary mobile phone," and "an innovative Internet communications device." That was the iPhone in 2007. Many things have changed in the subsequent 13 years.

What I'm trying to clarify is that text messaging is such a crucial element of today's mobile experience that instant messaging notifications are often the most important. What Google did with Android 11 is to group them all, right on top of all the other notifications. That way, you will never miss any important text, no matter what chat app it comes from.

Google has gone even further than that, allowing you to prioritize conversations within the Conversations notifications tab seen above. That way, the messages from the people you care about the most will always appear at the top of the list once you mark them as priorities. And some of those notifications will even override Do Not Disturb mode. Additionally, you can change settings on the fly for these chat notifications within the Conversations ringtone.

I'm not saying that Apple has to replicate the Android 11 feature entirely. But grouping instant messaging notifications in a single tab that gets the best location on the notification screen is definitely something to consider.

Some developers have already thought about this feature and created an application that allows you to prioritize notifications on iPhone and iPad. But you would have to free up your iOS device to run Priority.