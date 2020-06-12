Analysis: Countries where COVID-19 cases are on the rise

Yesterday, the death toll in Italy dropped to 53, a slow gradual decline after a huge increase in February and March. Current infections have dropped to just over 30,000 again. The number of people receiving intensive care has been reduced to 236. Italy is well beyond the peak. The numbers are constantly heading in the right direction.

Fortunately, this is also the picture in other parts of Europe: almost all countries have gone through the first wave of infections. It has had a devastating cost with more than 100,000 deaths. No country has been affected. And as bars, restaurants, and schools reopen, as we gradually begin to return to work, and maybe even think about a summer vacation, it's easy to think we've all turned the corner.

However, this is not the case in many other parts of the world. If anything, things are getting worse. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against complacency and urged countries to continue their efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 136,000 cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, and this was the highest in a single day so far. "More than six months after the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to stop stepping on the pedal," he said.

Latin America is currently considered the new epicenter of the health crisis and represents almost half of all deaths and cases worldwide. Yesterday it was announced that 72,000 people had died across the region so far. Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru have been seriously affected.

Africa had been the continent least affected by COVID-19, but that appears to be changing, and the WHO said the pandemic is now accelerating there. It took 98 days to reach the first 100,000 cases. Rather, it has taken just 18 days to double from 100,000 to 200,000.

After a rough and early initial shutdown in South Africa, relaxation appears to have brought new infections. South Africa is now seeing more than a quarter of reported cases for the continent and a high number of confirmed cases and deaths in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces. It is troubling that the Western Cape resembled recent outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

Health care systems in most parts of the continent are concentrated in urban centers and are relatively underfunded and poorly equipped, while testing capacity remains low and therefore it is difficult to assess how bad things are.

In Yemen, where the virus is spreading, the situation is heartbreaking. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), years of struggle have brought Yemen's health system to the brink of collapse. “Now COVID-19 has completed that collapse, with many hospitals closing for fear of the virus, or for lack of personnel and personal protective equipment. Many people will die from this virus, but we fear that many others will also die from what should have been preventable deaths because medical care is simply not available, "said MSF mission director there, Claire HaDuong.

And in the United States, although cases in New York's former epicenter continue to decline, elsewhere the virus is spreading, particularly in parts of California and in the southwest of the country. Twenty-one states report weekly increases, Arizona has reactivated its emergency plan for medical facilities, and California has placed counties on watch lists. Arizona, Utah and New Mexico have seen increases in cases of 40 percent in the past week.

Here in Europe, it seems we have passed a milestone. Yes, there are concerns about a second wave and no one thinks that we should be complacent. But, if handled correctly, the virus shouldn't wreak havoc on the same scale again. For others, however, particularly in the most disadvantaged parts of our world, the crisis is only escalating at an alarming rate, taking even more lives, devastating communities and economies. The global battle to defeat this deadly virus is far from over.

