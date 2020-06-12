An 8-year-old boy tried to pay with toy money. It is now in a Swiss police file.

PARIS – When an 8-year-old boy walked into a village supermarket in northern Switzerland last month and tried to pay with a fake € 50 bill, it seemed like a mere childish prank.

The bill, in large Chinese letters, was clearly toy money. The cashier saw him immediately and threatened to call the police when the boy, along with a friend, left the store to meet his 10-year-old brother who was waiting outside.

It could have ended there. But after a police officer launched an investigation into the boy, took his police photograph, and filed a report on the incident, he will now be on police records until at least 2025.

The episode in Diegten, a town of about 1,500 people, has become a source of head shakes and a matter of shame for regional politicians, who debated the issue in district parliament on Thursday after the media Swiss media outlets reported the story this week.