An 8-year-old boy tried to pay with toy money. It is now in a Swiss police file.

PARIS – When an 8-year-old boy walked into a village supermarket in northern Switzerland last month and tried to pay with a fake € 50 bill, it seemed like a mere childish prank.
The bill, in large Chinese letters, was clearly toy money. The cashier saw him immediately and threatened to call the police when the boy, along with a friend, left the store to meet his 10-year-old brother who was waiting outside.
It could have ended there. But after a police officer launched an investigation into the boy, took his police photograph, and filed a report on the incident, he will now be on police records until at least 2025.
The episode in Diegten, a town of about 1,500 people, has become a source of head shakes and a matter of shame for regional politicians, who debated the issue in district parliament on Thursday after the media Swiss media outlets reported the story this week.
The toy bills were Chinese joss paper, or "spiritual money," which had been distributed at a local festival earlier this year, and resembled rough euro bills. (The currency of Switzerland is the Swiss franc).
According to a story from the boy's family, the children forgot about the encounter until weeks later, when the local police arrived.
Following internal rules requiring employees of the supermarket chain the children visited to report suspected counterfeit payments, the cashier alerted police, who examined the store's security images.
A police officer called the boy's family on May 28 to inform them that he would visit, and told the boy's mother that he was investigating an "official crime," according to the family.
Rather than ending with a metaphorical pat on the wrist, it resulted in a police visit to the family home, an upcoming social service appointment, and an anguished 8-year-old boy who asked his mother if he would go to jail, the family. . The police officer confiscated more toy tickets during the visit and took photos of the two brothers.
The Swiss police or media have not released the children's identities to protect their privacy.
A regional police spokesman said in a statement that the officer had come to clarify whether the counterfeit money was being used deliberately and whether the children's act was punishable by law.
Under Swiss law, children under the age of 10 do not face penalties. The police spokesman said the officer had taken photos to prove that the 8-year-old boy, and not his 10-year-old brother, had submitted the false bill.
"In hindsight, it was not absolutely necessary that the children be photographed," the spokesperson added.
Police also said there was a second incident later the same day the children returned to the store, but the police will not provide details "for reasons of personal protection." The family denied that there had been a second incident.
Facing the consequences in the local parliament in Basel-Landschaft on Thursday, Kathrin Schweizer, the government official who oversees the police department, argued that while the photos were not necessary, the police had acted correctly.
The supermarket chain, Volg, said in a statement that although the employee had followed the instructions, "a different response would have been desirable,quot; due to the age of the children.
"We try to talk to the affected family and we apologize in all its forms," said Tamara Scheibli, a spokeswoman for Volg.
In the comments section of the Basler Zeitung, a regional newspaper that first reported the story, dozens of readers commented on the absurdity of the situation and said that the police should have apologized.
A reader's response, "I just burned my Monopoly game just to be safe."
Elian Peltier reported from Paris, and Christopher F. Schuetze from Berlin.