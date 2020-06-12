Amma Asante, Tabitha Jackson, Paul Feig sign up for CARLA 2020 – Up News Info

A number of high-profile names vowed to speak at CARLA 2020, a digital conference focused on creating lasting structural change in the film and television industries after COVID-19.

Keynote speakers will include Belle filmmaker Amma Asante, the new director of Sundance, Tabitha Jackson, the executive director of the Swedish Film Institute Anna Serner and the announcer Mo Abudu. They will open the conference with a series of conversations on August 21.

Next, on August 22, there will be a series of speeches, conversations, round tables and networking events focused on the themes of diversity and inclusion. Panelists will discuss best practices and form new initiatives to guide business towards a better future after the coronavirus crisis has receded. Topics will include mechanisms of power, racism, unconscious bias, intersectionality, sexual harassment, security on set, and decolonizing narratives.

Related story Paul Feig will direct the adaptation of & # 39; The School for Good and Evil & # 39; for Netflix

Speakers will include director Paul Feig, who is a recent addition, so his specific involvement has yet to be confirmed, but in the past he has been outspoken on the subject of women's representation on screen, particularly after the violent reaction that followed his … female Ghostbusters restart.

They are also registered The glories director Julie Taymor, The terminator producer Gale Anne Hurd, Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown and privacy director Ita O’Brien.

The event will be moderated by Melissa Silverstein, Women and Hollywood, Wendy Mitchell, journalist and festival consultant, Victoria Thomas, London Film School, Themba Bhebhe, European Film Market and Johanna Koljonen, journalist and media analyst.

It will also host the launch of Women in the International Film Industry: Politics, Practice and Power, a new book by Susan Liddy that analyzes the scale and impact of gender inequality in industries around the world. The Swedish Film Institute will also present a report on racism and ageism in the film industry.

“Carla 2020 is an innovative collaboration within the global film and television industries. We are aligning research and practice to forge bold new paths forward. Carla is about creating change at a time when we desperately need it, ”said Helene Granqvist, President of Women in Film & Television International, who is hosting the conference.

“I am very proud to be part of Carla 2020 and to add my voice to the extraordinary women who are part of this initiative to level the playing field. The glories, My next film based on the life of Gloria Steinem received her ReFrame stamp at the Sundance Film Festival last January. It is a film that unites women across cultures and races with a unifying call for justice, equality and activism, "added Julie Taymor.

The entire event will take place from August 21 to 23 and is free to register through the conference website.