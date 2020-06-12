American Black Film Festival 2020 takes virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic

Initially scheduled to take place in Miami Beach, Florida, from October 21 to 25, the 24th annual event, which features screenings of independent black film, among others, took place from August 21 to 30.

The next American Black Film Festival will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24th annual meeting will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, Oct. 21-25, but the bosses have now held it, and in an online format, Aug. 21-30.

Mary J. Blige He will serve as an ambassador for the company, which will offer independent film noir screenings, studio premieres, talks, panels, seminars, and online networking events.

"While we will surely miss being with our ABFF community in Miami Beach this year and connecting in person, what really unites us is our shared commitment to ensuring inclusion in Hollywood and maintaining a place of inspiration for diverse storytellers. We will persevere through this year. and end a stronger community on the other side of this crisis, "said Jeff Friday, CEO of ABFF Ventures, in a statement.

<br />

On Friday, he added that the festival, which can be accessed at abff.com, will use this year's edition as a "platform for social change in response to the scourge of racial injustice in our country, as well as to educate and support your community in an effort to help you recover from the coronavirus. "