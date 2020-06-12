Alfresco dining returns to San Francisco's famous restaurant scene – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After months of being limited to takeaway service, the fight at the San Francisco restaurant scene received the first real signs of hope for a rebound in financial problems caused by the shutdown of COVID-19 on Friday when officials allowed them to reopen for outdoor dining service.

But the tightening of the restrictions did not come soon enough for many of the favorite restaurants, which have been forced to close their doors forever, and the order will still prevent local bars from reopening.

"The prospect of restaurants settling customers out soon will definitely increase the chances that we can survive financially," said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

Under the San Francisco Shared Space Program, restaurant owners can apply for permission to use a portion of the public right-of-way, such as sidewalks, parking lanes, streets, or other nearby public spaces such as parks and outdoor dining venues.

Starting Monday, June 15, other companies can reopen their windows for indoor retail and can also apply for Shared Spaces permits.

"Opening our restaurants is a big step that will help our struggling small businesses, our workers who need paychecks and our residents who are ready to sit safely and enjoy a meal," Breed said in a statement from press. "We have supported our small businesses with financial subsidies and assistance throughout the pandemic and will continue to provide health counseling to help keep their employees and customers safe."

Before establishing an outdoor dining area, authorities said, business owners will be asked to comply with a number of new and existing requirements, including: