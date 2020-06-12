Alameda County to Reopen Outdoor Restaurants, Houses of Worship, Indoor Stores Next Week – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County has set a new date to allow for additional activities and to loosen restrictions on county health orders to allow, among other activities, outdoor dining, religious services, and indoor retail and outdoor.

Starting June 19, the county health officer would relax the current restrictions as part of the Alameda County reopening plan, aligning with the California State guide.

Indoor and outdoor retail, as well as outdoor restaurants, would be allowed at a reduced capacity to ensure physical distance, although residents and businesses are encouraged to focus on pickup and delivery options to limit rows and the size of the crowd. Restaurants are expected to work with the county Department of Environmental Health and their respective cities on their outdoor operation plans.

Indoor religious services will be allowed for up to 100 people, or less than 25 percent of the building's capacity, whichever is less. At the same time, places of worship are strongly encouraged to continue virtual services, especially for high-risk congregations, provide outdoor services, or limit attendance to 25 people.

Open-air museums and outdoor physical activities would now also be allowed starting next Friday.

Employers were advised to implement health screenings for their workers before the start of a shift, while employees will need to complete a self-assessment to ensure that they do not come to work sick or after being exposed to the coronavirus.

"The indicators we monitor to determine whether we should continue to make progress through the reopening are stable or improving," Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County Health Officer, said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to have more cases, but the steady increase in hospitalizations and the sharp increase in the case rate that we were seeing in late May has slowed down and hospitalizations have stabilized." We are also making significant progress in expanding and improving the efficiency of our contact tracking teams. "

The latest update to Alameda County health orders went into effect on June 8, and the county said it expects to loosen restrictions in 2-4 week increments under its Reopening Plan.

"I am pleased to see that we can take this step forward as a county," District 1 supervisor Scott Haggerty said in a statement. "It is important to have parity between our small and large businesses, as well as across the region. The health of Alameda County residents is paramount and I am confident that our restaurants, shops and religious communities will prioritize the safety of their staff, customers and community. "

Businesses operating under the new health orders must complete a site-specific Protection Plan template and implement risk assessment and individual control measures, physical distance, disinfection and cleaning protocols, and employee training to prevent spread. of COVID-19. More guidance will be available early next week on the Alameda County recovery website COVID-19.

"We are balancing the economic and spiritual health of our community with public health," Nate Miley, District 4 Supervisor, said in a statement. "These openings, including service industries, can disproportionately affect our already burdened communities of color, and we will have to consider protecting everyone's health while we are gone."

The health department also reminded residents, employers, and workers that the pandemic is still in its first wave and that they must continue to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

"Next week's action to allow for additional activities outside the home is highly dependent on our continued continued use of face covers, maintaining physical distance and practicing good hand hygiene," said Colleen Chawla, director of the Agency. of Alameda County Health Care Services in a statement. statement. "These measures ensure that we are not only protecting ourselves and our families, but also the front-line workers in the businesses that we will enjoy."

As of Friday afternoon, Alameda County has reported a total of 4,216 coronavirus cases (106 more than the previous day), with a total of 109 deaths (one more than the previous day).