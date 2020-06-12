Alameda County Fire Units Respond to Sunol Forest Fire – Up News Info San Francisco

Matilda Coleman
SUNOL (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County fire teams are at the scene of a forest fire on Vallecitos Road in Sunol on Friday night, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted about the fire around 5:08 p.m. Friday. The fire has burned between two and five acres.

The Cal Fire, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire and Alameda County Fire units have responded to the 2300 block of Vallecitos Road. There were some reports of multiple fires.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area.

