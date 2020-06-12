Akshay Kumar Launches Online Health Tracker for Nashik Police Officers

With the pandemic in full swing in Maharashtra, our police remain on the streets to maintain law and order. This has exposed them to the risk of contacting the fatal virus. To support them, Akshay Kumar has come forward and done something noble for the Nashik City Police.

The coronavirus has an incubation period of two weeks, and infected individuals can sometimes be asymptomatic. This increases the risk of people being exposed to a carrier. Akshay Kumar has now launched an online health system, which keeps the health of the police under control. Police officers have been given smart bands that are linked to a centralized system, which will keep track of their health and fitness. Therefore, if the tracker finds something abnormal, medical intervention can be provided at an early stage. Speaking of this, Akshay said on a portal: “The commitment of our police force is commendable and commendable, and their tireless hard work and bravery is nothing short of heroic. We need to safeguard and protect front-line workers, who work tirelessly for our safety during these unprecedented times. As this situation continues, I believe that technology can help us combat this pandemic more efficiently. The online health monitoring system will help the City of Nashik Police monitor the health and fitness of its police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe. ”

Akshay has also provided PPE kits to Mumbai police and wristbands to keep them safe. Apparently, the actor contacted a popular single-screen theater in Mumbai to ask them if they needed financial help to pay their workers' wages, as the cinemas will remain closed for a long time.