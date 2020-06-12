AG Ellison Sues Generic Drug Manufacturers Again, Alleges Price Conspiracy – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Attorney General Ellison is again suing generic drug manufacturers for alleged conspiracy to illegally set prices.

It joins a coalition of 51 states and territories, led by the state of Connecticut. The complaint names 26 companies and 10 individuals, and seeks damages, civil penalties, and legal action to restore competition in the generic drug market.

This is Ellison's third lawsuit involving generic manufacturers, who have been called the "largest cartel in the history of the United States."

In February 2020, Ellison released a report completed by the Task Force on Lowering Pharmaceutical Drug Prices. The report's main conclusion: The main cause of expensive drugs is anti-competitive behavior in the industry.

"This type of conspiracy has been illegal for more than a century. There is a simple reason that pharmaceutical companies are still involved in it: greed, "Ellison said.

Between 2007 and 2014, three generic drug manufacturers, Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera (now Sandoz), sold nearly two-thirds of all generic topical products dispensed in the United States.